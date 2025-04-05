Ex Mavs owner Mark Cuban criticizes DOGE cuts and Trump tariffs amid historic crash

Ex-Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban has a well-documented history of verbally sparring with U.S. President Donald Trump. As the Chief Executive's economic and administrative policies continue to send shockwaves in the early goings of 2025, Cuban once again took aim at his fellow mogul and reality TV star.

On Friday, Cuban posted a lengthy tweet about two key Trump policies: the cutting of U.S. government jobs by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the implementation of tariffs between 10% and 50% on imports. Even as Wall Street saw its worst markets crash since the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban pointed to Trump's initiatives as hurtful to the U.S. economy.

"Once tariffs went up so much, when combined with the simultaneous DOGE cuts, it was inevitable that we would see carnage," Cuban said in part.

While Cuban agreed that the concept behind DOGE was "right on," he argued that the U.S. would have been better off doing the job cuts on a staggered basis across 24 months.

"That would slow the economy, pushing down rates and probably giving cover for the fed to further reduce rates," Cuban explained. "More importantly it would give those fired, those who lost their funding and the communities they live in, a chance to prepare and adapt to the changes."

According to the billionaire entrepreneur and Mavericks minority owner, the potential gains that could have been reaped from the sweeping DOGE cuts would still be offset by "lost net worth, tax receipts, and consumer buying power."

As analysts remain wary of the U.S. economy plunging into a recession as a result of Trump's policies, Cuban will likely continue to take shots at the President on social media.

Mark Cuban sums up his time as Mavs majority owner: "I put winning first"

No one can deny, of course, the business acumen that Cuban brought to the table in his 23-year stint as majority owner of the Mavericks.

This past Wednesday, an online user on X brought up a past Cuban sound bite about not turning a profit in over two decades as majority owner. Cuban responded with what he considered to be his top priority during all those years:

"Because I put winning first," Cuban said. He also went on to claim, "I had the second best winning percentage while I owned the team."

To Cuban's credit, the Mavericks did win at least 50 games in 13 of the 22 seasons that he was the majority owner. During the Cuban regime, Dallas took two trips to the Finals and won one NBA championship.

