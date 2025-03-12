Ex-Mavs guard Theo Pinson drops bold take on Nikola Jokic's ranking among the NBA elite

Former Dallas Mavericks player Theo Pinson shared his thoughts on how Nikola Jokic's career will end up. The swingman discussed Jokic's potential with Raymond Felton, Tyler Relph and Kameron Wilkerson on their "ToTheBaha" show.

Ad

In a video shared on X/Twitter on Wednesday, he argued that Jokic would go down as one of the greatest players to ever exist.

"I've said this before and I remember when I had a lot of arguments about this. He (Jokic) will go down as a top 10 player to play this game," Pinson said. "This was the argument: Is he better than Hakeem (Olajuwon)?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

More than that, Pinson doubled down on his comments on X, confirming his stance with a four-word message.

"No doubt about it‼️" he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Theo Pinson played 127 NBA games, averaging 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 32.0% from the field and 90.2% from the free-throw line. Before playing with the Mavericks, he had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. After his final NBA experience, he launched his podcast, gathering more attention by the year.

The Nikola Jokic take might be a hot one for many, but the Serbian center has earned his stripes, although he's not the most prolific defender. Jokic is already an NBA champion, a three-time MVP award winner and is vying to get a fourth one this season.

Ad

Pinson's take came after Jokic dropped the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. He scored 31 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished 22 assists while shooting 59.1% from the field, 42.9% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Nikola Jokic makes thoughts clear on MVP race against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After the Denver Nuggets took down the OKC Thunder 140-127 on Monday, Nikola Jokic was asked about his MVP battle with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's star leading the team to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

Ad

"This is my third or fourth year in a row, so I'm really — I can't control it," Jokic said. "I will say, I think I'm playing the best basketball of my life. So, if that's enough, it's enough."

Expand Tweet

Jokic posted another monster performance on Monday, scoring 35 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing eight assists while shooting 75%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback