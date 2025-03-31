Ex-NBA All-Star reveals frustrated LeBron James shutting down USAB practice after vicious slam on Carlos Boozer: "It was a powerful dunk"

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Michael Redd revealed a LeBron James incident from Team USA's practice at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The former NBA All-Star shared that one of the Redeem Team's practice sessions was shut down by their coach following a vicious dunk by James over Carlos Boozer.

Ad

"There was a practice where LeBron was struggling and he was frustrated, and then he comes down on a fast break and I get switched onto him," Redd said. "He's coming down full head of steam, I get picked by one of the bigs, and then he goes around and dunks it, I believe it was on Carlos Boozer. It was a powerful dunk, and then Coach K said, 'Alright, enough of practice, we're good to go.'"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Redd followed the initial post with a string of tweets further detailing the dunk and what it meant for the team. Redd shared that LeBron James was frustrated as he was not quite playing up to his level that day before that powerful dunk signalled that he had regained his confidence.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former Milwaukee Bucks star also lauded coach Mike Krzyzewski, nicknamed 'Coach K', for recognizing when their star player had found his rhythm again.

Ad

Michael Redd reveals why he opted not to play alongside LeBron James during his prime

In another post on X, Michael Redd detailed why he opted not to join forces with LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers during James' first stint with the team.

While highlighting that he had the chance to play alongside James and also represent his home state, Redd cited that he wanted to make an impact with the Milwaukee Bucks rather than chase championships as LeBron's sidekick.

Ad

"So there was rumblings about me potentially getting traded to Cleveland," Redd said. "I had a chance as a free agent a couple of years prior. But the mentality was where I'd rather be than join LeBron."

"I got an opportunity to have my own franchise," Redd added. "So that was the mentality."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a string of tweets following the post, Michael Redd further delved into the 'what if' scenario, questioning whether his addition to the Cavaliers would've altered how his and LeBron James' careers panned out.

Redd concluded the tweets by sharing that he's glad to have not been traded, citing his admiration for the Milwaukee Bucks organization. However, the Ohio native contemplated how a single such decision can potentially change trajectories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback