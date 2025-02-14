Ex-NBA champ sounds alarm on Knicks as ‘legit threat’ for Eastern Conference contenders in Playoffs: "We'll see the best of them"

The New York Knicks have performed well this season and drawn praise from fans and the media. Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is the latest to tout the Knicks as a legitimate championship threat in the Eastern Conference.

Perkins expressed optimism about the New York Knicks' prospects during a Friday appearance on ESPN's "First Take." The former NBA champion, who played for the Boston Celtics, cited the team's talented roster and Coach Tom Thibodeau's effective use of rotation players as key factors in their potential success.

"The Knicks are a legit threat. ... The huge X-factor, if they happen to face the Boston Celtic or the Cleveland Cavaliers is OG Anunoby," Perkins said. "I believe that he is a 2025 version of Scottie Pippen, the way he's been balling this year. Doing it on both ends of the floor.

You talk about [Jalen] Brunson being in the MVP conversation. Karl-Anthony Towns is right there as well. And we're starting to see Tom Thibodeau go a little deeper into his bench. ... Come April, we'll see the best of this New York Knicks."

They are having a remarkable season, with a 36-18 record and third in the Eastern Conference. From an offensive perspective, the team has averaged 118.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a crucial addition. He is averaging 24.7 ppg and complements Jalen Brunson perfectly. Brunson had a stellar season, averaging 26.1 ppg, 7.5 apg and 2.8 rpg.

What's next for the New York Knicks as the All-Star weekend begins?

The New York Knicks rest for the All-Star Weekend after a hard-fought OT 149–148 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns led with a game-high 44 points and 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns- Source: Imagn

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby have also been pleasant surprises this season. Both have had career years in almost every statistical category. The team's offense has also clicked, as multiple players have contributed to their high-scoring average.

The team has been solid defensively. It has allowed 113.9 ppg, which ranks fourth in the league. However, injuries have been a concern, particularly with OG Anunoby, who has missed games due to a foot injury.

However, its bench has been weak, with inconsistency and lack of depth being major concerns. Coach Tom Thibodeau faced criticism for playing his starters too long, but regardless, the team's success can't be denied.

Overall, the team is looking strong this season. While addressing bench issues, it must stay healthy for the long game if it wants to challenge the Cavaliers and the Celtics.

