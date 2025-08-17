Ex-NBA champ in stitches as Gary Vitti reveals hilarious Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo airplane feud

Former LA Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, who spent over three decades with the franchise, shared a hilarious story involving Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo. The story captured the lighthearted side of the Showtime era and left ex-NBA champion Tracy Murray in stitches.During an appearance on Byron Scott’s &quot;Fast Break&quot; podcast this week, Gary Vitti shared a hilarious story about an airplane feud between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo. While recalling a trip to Detroit, Vitti explained how a PR mix-up with their seats left Kareem fuming.&quot;I get to the gate, he's (the PR-guy) not looking too good. I go, 'What's the matter?' 'I think, I fucked up.' I said 'What did you do?' 'I think I gave Mcaaddo Kareem's seat and Kareem McAdoo's seat. Kareem's back there stewing.&quot;I go up to (McAdoo) 'Hey Mac' I said 'You got ot help me out with this okay, Josh was handing out the boarding passes and he gave you Kareem's seat by mistake,&quot; Vitti said. &quot;He (McAdoo) looks back at Kareem looks back at me, 'Nah! f*ck that big baldheaded motherf****r he ain't the only one with long legs.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcAdoo's sharp response earned many reactions in the comments, including ex-NBA champion Tracy Murray, who was in stitches.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; Murray commented.Tracy Murray reacts to the hilarious story between McAdoo and Kareem (Source: Instagram)The hilarious exchange showcased the bond during the Showtime era when the Lakers were considered one of the best teams in NBA history. Featuring the likes of McAdoo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, the Lakers dominated the league in the early '80s.Gary Vitti once dubbed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the G.O.A.TDuring his 32-year tenure with the Lakers, Gary Vitti was part of some historic teams in purple and gold. Among many legends who wore the Lakers jersey, Vitti believed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest of all time.The trainer offered this take during an interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson on Scoop B Radio in 2018.&quot; I believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not only the greatest basketball player that ever played the game, but I can make an argument that he was the greatest athlete,” Vitti said. “Whether it be high school, college, pros, MVPs, scoring, he is beyond, and I mean way beyond anybody else that has ever played any sport.&quot;The G.O.A.T. debate in basketball often sparks extensive discussion, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar consistently ranks among the top three players in most lists.