Ex-NBA champ in stitches as Gary Vitti reveals hilarious Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo airplane feud

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 17, 2025 11:46 GMT
Ex-NBA champ in stitches as Gary Vitti reveals hilarious Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo airplane feud (Source: Imagn)
Ex-NBA champ in stitches as Gary Vitti reveals hilarious Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo airplane feud (Source: Imagn)

Former LA Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, who spent over three decades with the franchise, shared a hilarious story involving Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo. The story captured the lighthearted side of the Showtime era and left ex-NBA champion Tracy Murray in stitches.

During an appearance on Byron Scott’s "Fast Break" podcast this week, Gary Vitti shared a hilarious story about an airplane feud between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo. While recalling a trip to Detroit, Vitti explained how a PR mix-up with their seats left Kareem fuming.

"I get to the gate, he's (the PR-guy) not looking too good. I go, 'What's the matter?' 'I think, I fucked up.' I said 'What did you do?' 'I think I gave Mcaaddo Kareem's seat and Kareem McAdoo's seat. Kareem's back there stewing.
"I go up to (McAdoo) 'Hey Mac' I said 'You got ot help me out with this okay, Josh was handing out the boarding passes and he gave you Kareem's seat by mistake," Vitti said. "He (McAdoo) looks back at Kareem looks back at me, 'Nah! f*ck that big baldheaded motherf****r he ain't the only one with long legs.'"
McAdoo's sharp response earned many reactions in the comments, including ex-NBA champion Tracy Murray, who was in stitches.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂," Murray commented.
Tracy Murray reacts to the hilarious story between McAdoo and Kareem (Source: Instagram)
Tracy Murray reacts to the hilarious story between McAdoo and Kareem (Source: Instagram)

The hilarious exchange showcased the bond during the Showtime era when the Lakers were considered one of the best teams in NBA history. Featuring the likes of McAdoo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, the Lakers dominated the league in the early '80s.

Gary Vitti once dubbed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the G.O.A.T

During his 32-year tenure with the Lakers, Gary Vitti was part of some historic teams in purple and gold. Among many legends who wore the Lakers jersey, Vitti believed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest of all time.

The trainer offered this take during an interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson on Scoop B Radio in 2018.

" I believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not only the greatest basketball player that ever played the game, but I can make an argument that he was the greatest athlete,” Vitti said. “Whether it be high school, college, pros, MVPs, scoring, he is beyond, and I mean way beyond anybody else that has ever played any sport."

The G.O.A.T. debate in basketball often sparks extensive discussion, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar consistently ranks among the top three players in most lists.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

