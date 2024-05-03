Ex-NBA champ targets Tobias Harris with wild 'Chick-fil-A' analogy after nightmarish 0-point outing

Tobias Harris has caught a lot of flack for his performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. One former player turned analyst did not hold back when sharing his thoughts on the veteran forward.

Thanks to a heroic performance from Tyrese Maxey at MSG in Game 5, the Sixers managed to extend their first-round series. With their season on the line, Harris finished with zero points in 29 minutes of action.

While on ESPN's "First Take," Kendrick Perkins put together a rather odd rant when describing how Tobias Harris disappeared in Game 6.

"He asked them if they want something from Chick-Fil-A," Perkins said. "The team told him yes and he came back with a bag full of napkins and straws. I mean he was just a no-show out there."

Harris' struggles against the Knicks stemmed far beyond Game 6 as his averages were far below what they were in the regular season. For the series, he averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds on 43% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. Harris' lone solid outing came in Game 5 when he recorded 19 points in a winning effort for the Sixers.

Shannon Sharpe also jabs at Tobias Harris following lackluster showing vs Knicks

Kendrick Perkins was not the only person to crack jokes at Tobias Harris' expense following his showing in Game 6. While on his "Nightcap" podcast, Shannon Sharpe also blasted the Philadelphia 76ers forward for failing to score.

"That man played 29 minutes. I sat on my couch in this t-shirt and some crocs and I scored just as many points as he did," Sharpe said. "He took two shots, that was two more than he should have shot."

During the regular season, Tobias Harris was one of the Sixers' top scorers. Across 70 games, he averaged 17.2 PPG on 48/35/87 shooting splits. Only Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey averaged more than him on Philadelphia's roster.

Harris had a lot riding on his performance in the playoffs, and his Game 6 outing might have hurt him in a big way. This summer, the veteran forward is going to become an unrestricted free agent. Once on a max-level contract, Harris' market might have shrunk following his scoreless night.

To put into perspective how rare this kind of outing is from Harris, it's the 18th time in his career he's finished a game with zero points. The most recent occasion was nearly a decade ago back in 2015 whe he played for the Orlando Magic. Also, a majority of these outings came during his first and second year in the league.

Before Game 6, the most minutes Harris played in a game without scoring was 17. He surpassed the mark Thursday night with 29 minutes of action vs the Knicks.