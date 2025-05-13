Ex-NBA champion predicts Kevin Durant to return to OKC Thunder in homecoming

With Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns' season coming to a disappointing end again and some questions about their payroll, the team will most likely have to part ways with one of its stars.

Durant is the likeliest odd man out, as Devin Booker is still the face of the franchise, and Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and trade value — or lack thereof — make him almost impossible to move.

With that in mind, former NBA champion Danny Green predicted he will end up back in Oklahoma. In a recent appearance on "Gil's Arena," Green claimed that the timing was perfect for a homecoming:

"I think he wants to be back to OKC," Green said. "Like, he wants to get back there. They're a good team again." (Timestamp 1:01)

Durant infamously left the Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors, the very same team that had eliminated them in the playoffs.

He went on to win a couple of championships in as many seasons before sustaining a season-ending injury during the 2019 NBA Finals and leaving in free agency.

He's played for the Brooklyn Nets and Suns ever since, but he has yet to win another championship or even make it to the NBA Finals.

The Rockets won't pursue Kevin Durant

The Suns reportedly tried to shop Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. They even attempted to swap him for Jimmy Butler, but to no avail.

Now, those trade talks are expected to ramp up again in the offseason. Nevertheless, a report by The Athletic stated that the Houston Rockets, who were rumored to be in the mix to get him, aren't interested in pursuing him:

"While Durant is widely seen as the most attainable of that group, and he is known to be very interested in playing in Houston, team sources said the Rockets still have significant reservations about that possible partnership, in large part, because Durant’s age (36) would be so out of sync with their younger timeline."

The Rockets have reportedly deemed Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun as untouchable in trade talks, and they also think that Jalen Green can turn the corner and become a star.

Also, Kevin Durant has struggled with injuries over the past four years or so, and while he's still one of the most efficient and dominant offensive forces in the game, that could also scare some of his suitors away.

