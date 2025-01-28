Ex-NBA star Glen Davis gets brutally honest about Doc Rivers' betrayal

Glen Davis suited up under coach Doc Rivers for the final two seasons of his career after winning a championship with him as a member of the Boston Celtics in his rookie season.

After being waived by the Orlando Magic during the 2013-14 NBA season, Davis signed with Rivers' LA Clippers as they geared up for a playoff run with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin leading the charge.

Davis finished out the 2013-14 season with the Clippers, appearing in 23 games down the stretch of the regular season. After a heartbreaking loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, Davis returned to LA for a second season with the team.

He appeared in 74 games for the Clippers in 2014-15, but his role was increasingly minimized.

With a reduced role, Davis left the Clippers with a messy exit between the eight-year veteran and Doc Rivers. On Tuesday morning, Davis appeared on the 'You're Welcome Network,' discussing his time playing under Rivers with a brutally honest reaction to his time in LA.

"In a way, I do (feel betrayed by the Clippers and Doc Rivers)," Davis said. "That year, in Houston, he takes me out of the game and it's heated. I said, 'Doc, why you brought me here, man? I'm trying to play.' He looks at me and says, 'Go to the back!' And then we he got the security to be like, 'Come on, Glenn.' In the middle of a game."

Davis reflected on feeling that Rivers' position in the front office paired with his role as coach led to the messy interaction.

"He kicked me off, so I knew it wasn't the same Doc. I knew I came to a situation where Doc has a different role and has more pressure on him now that he's trying to save his own a*s.

"The things that he was doing, I think he was doing it for himself. He was the president at the time and when you're president, you can go and sign your son."

He also went as far as referring to Rivers as "low-key a c**n" for his decisions involving the Clippers.

Glenn Davis blamed Doc Rivers for losing in the 2010 NBA Finals

Tuesday morning wasn't the first time Davis has brought negative attention to his relationship with his former coach Doc Rivers. The two have feuded since Davis' time as a Clipper under Rivers and only worsened following Davis' retirement in 2015.

Back in 2022, Davis had words for Rivers regarding the outcome of the 2010 NBA Finals. Glen Davis and Doc Rivers won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Davis' rookie season in the NBA, and the Celtics had an opportunity to win their second in three years versus the LA Lakers.

The Lakers went on to take down the Celtics in a grueling seven-game battle, to which Davis blamed his coach for the loss.

"It was really Ron Artest and Derek Fisher that won the game for (the Lakers)," Davis said (1:40 mark). "That was Doc's fault. I blame that on Doc. Doc has a mentality of rolling with his veterans, the guys he feels like got him there.

"But when you go back to 2010 Game 4, that was my big breakout game. We had to find the energy for something else. It's the same thing for Game 7, Doc."

Davis and the Celtics mustered a 96-89 win over the Lakers in Game 4, in which he finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench. Three games later in Game 7, Davis appeared in 20 minutes, but other notable reserves Nate Robinson and Tony Allen logged just eight combined minutes between the pair.

