Ex-Warriors GM highlights Steph Curry & $37,746,650 Commanders QB sharing common trait while revealing a private meeting between 2 stars

Whatever "it" is, Bob Myers knows how to recognize it. During his tenure, the former Warriors GM was known for his keen eye in identifying budding talent, and even though his days in Golden State's front office are over, he can't help but spot it still.

Myers joined the Washington Commanders as a consultant last offseason and has been present for their breakout season as well as quarterback Jayden Daniel's historic rookie campaign. He joined "95.7 The Game" on Thursday where he discussed the similarities between Daniels and Warrior's superstar, Steph Curry.

After being asked if he saw any Steph Curry in Daniels, Myers first began by noting Daniels' love for the game of basketball.

"By the way, he carries a basketball all over the place," Myers said. "He has a basketball next to him in the locker... He's a huge Kobe Bryant disciple. He grew up in LA, loves Kobe, watches his old videos, tries to develop that mindset.

Myers described how Daniels always has a basketball nearby and his connection to the sport through his idol, Kobe Bryant. Daniels grew up watching Bryant play and has tried to apply his "mamba mentality" to his own life and career. Myers then spoke of the attributes Daniels' has that remind him of Steph Curry.

"But I'll tell you why he reminds me of Steph, he's humble ... And then the thing that is similar is they both are unbelievable competitors, but they laugh and they have fun doing it," said Myers.

Daniels, who's on a four-year, $37,000,000 rookie contract, got the opportunity to meet Curry through Myers when the Warriors came to play the Wizards. Myers spoke about the mature way in which Daniels showed Curry respect in their interaction.

"The way he responded to Curry was kind of like, I'm honored or if you would have time, and it was really nice to see... The way he communicated with Curry was a very respectful way," Myers said.

Myers noted that the two athletes share much in common including much of their disposition. Both Curry and Daniels find ways to enjoy the process and look for the be a source of levity for those around them.

Myers said, "If you watch Jayden during a game, he's talking to the edge rusher, he's laughing. A guy will drill him and he'll get up and pat him on the helmet. He's always talking to the other team and he's laughing."

It's not just their joy that connects Daniels and Steph Curry. Myers mentioned that along with the carefree aspect of their personalities comes fierce competitiveness.

"That's what I see with Jayden and Steph, that deep competitiveness, but they enjoy it. Obviously the talent is the talent, you've got to have that too," said Myers.

Steph Curry makes history versus 1-seed Thunder

The Golden State Warriors have struggled with consistency this season. After getting off to a dominant start and posting one of the best defenses in the NBA, they've struggled with injuries, and shooting slumps, and their defense has fallen to ninth in the league.

The Warriors managed to pull themselves back over .500 Wednesday night after defeating the OKC Thunder 116-109 in one of their most impressive wins of the season. The Dubs staved off a 52-point outing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thanks to a collective effort and standout performances from Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Steph Curry posted 21 points of his own while shooting 5-of-10 from beyond the three. Deep in the third quarter, Curry drained a step-back three to tie the game which gave him his 24,506th point of his career. That extra point was enough to push Curry passed Ray Allen (24,505) for 27th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

In just 994 games, Steph Curry reaches this mark in 306 games less than Allen (1300 career games). The Warriors announced Curry's accomplishment on social media after the game.

This isn't the first time Steph Curry surpassed Ray Allen either. On Dec. 14, 2021, Curry made his 2,974th career 3-pointer to become the NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter. The achievement served as the ultimate solidifier of Curry's case as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

