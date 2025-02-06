Ex-Warriors GM reveals Kevin Durant's real mindset amid swirling trade talks

Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors' former general manager, gave his insights on the mindset of Kevin Durant amid all the trade talks surrounding the Phoenix Suns star.

On ESPN on Thursday, Myers recalled an incident that gave the fans an idea of Durant's mindset before the Phoenix Suns star's name started showing up in trade rumors and after.

He said that he met Durant during a football game where he asked him about his well-being.

"I asked him before all this, and I said, 'Hey, are you good, are you happy?'" Myers said. "And he said to my face, 'I don't wanna go anywhere. I don't wanna be traded,' and I believe it. I believe he has felt that way all along."

Myers then gave an insight into Kevin Durant's feelings after seeing his name pop up in trade rumors. The former Bay Area GM said that the news had left the Suns star shocked.

Myers said that Kevin Durant was satisfied in his position and didn't ask for a trade and seeing his name being mentioned in trade talks might have stunned him. Later on, he praised the Warriors for respecting KD's decision to not return to Golden state.

Myers also expressed his gratitude towards the 15-time All-Star for bringing in two championships for the Dubs while he was their general manager.

NBA insider reveals Kevin Durant's decision has left the Suns locker room in a 'toxic' environment

On Monday, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors were serious about acquiring Kevin Durant and reuniting Steph Curry with the 15-time All-Star. However, those expectations did not come to fruition as the Suns star turned down the move back to his former team, expressing no interest in heading back to the Bay Area.

However, Durant's decision has left the Suns locker room in a tough spot. On Thursday on ESPN, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne gave the fans an insight on the Phoenix locker room situation before their game against the OKC Thunder on Thursday.

"Toxic. That shootaround yesterday, I heard, was very awkward ... because everybody was on pins and needles wondering what they were going to do," Shelburne said. "And I think now you have this reset, how do you move forward as a team when there is a clear mandate here like, 'They have to do something.'"

Shelburne highlighted that KD's decision has left the team at a standstill and it is hard to move forward. Kevin Durant is having a great individual run this season despite being limited to 39 games by injuries. He is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.4% shooting. However, the Phoenix Suns (25-25) are the 10th seed in the Western Conference standings.

