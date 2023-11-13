"Exactly what Trump would love" - Gregg Popovich lashes out at Republican senator Tommy Tuberville for his military nominee block

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has always been bold in speaking out on his political views. The legendary NBA coach often criticized Donald Trump when he was the U.S. president. Popovich is once again calling out Trump and taking on more Republican politicians, as he had strong words for Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville has been using his Senate seat to block military nominees. He has been objecting to the confirmation of nominees due to a Department of Defense policy that compensates veterans for out-of-state travel in order to receive an abortion.

Tuberville has called it “immoral” and is railing against the pro-abortion policy. Popovich railed against the senator while comparing him to the former president.

“It seems like he’s auditioning for a job in case a certain person becomes president again,” Popovich said. “He’s doing a great audition because that kind of thing is exactly what Trump would love.”

Tuberville was a former college football coach at the highest level before starting his political career. He has coached the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

He resigned from Cincinnati in 2016 and has not coached since. He won a Southeastern Conference championship with Auburn in 2004 and was also named Coach of the Year that season.

Gregg Popovich rips the politician once again

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich had more to say about Tuberville. ESPN's Spurs reporter Andrew Lopez posted the full comments from Popovich on the controversial senator.

“He’s a silly, small man,” Gregg Popovich said. “I think he gives coaches a bad name. They’re going to think we’re all ignorant because what he is doing is ignorant.”

The Spurs coach believes Tuberville’s actions threaten military families. Popovich has been a supporter of veteran’s rights throughout his career.

Reportedly, Tuberville continues to stall the appointment of hundreds of job candidates. He is doing it to protest the policy that allows veterans to seek an abortion in another state if the procedure is illegal in their own.

Popovich had more critical comments for the former college football coach as he questioned the senator’s motives.

“He looks like the cat who ate the canary,” Popovich said. “He’s got a smirk on his face all the time. Like he’s got something you can’t have. So that’s why I say he gives coaches a bad name, and he’s hurting our country."

Gregg Popovich will likely continue to be outspoken against Republican politicians. He could have many more press conferences about political topics as Trump continues his re-election campaign.