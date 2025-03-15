"Exciting Whites went off" - Lakers fans rave about Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht's rocking Denver with 30-point outings in close loss

With four starters out of action, it was always going to be a tall task for the Lakers to win against the Nuggets. Despite credible showings from Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, the LA Lakers showed a lot of grit and mettle against championship hopefuls, the Denver Nuggets, in Friday night's loss. The Lakers' core, was severely depleted, but JJ Redick pulled out all the stops and utilized his bench depth very effectively, going deeper than they have all season.

The last remaining healthy Lakers starter, Austin Reaves, finished the game with 37 points on 13-of-26 shooting, plus 13 assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

Dalton Knecht, who's having a stellar rookie season, had a 32-point performance, going 13 of 27 shooting from the field, plus two rebounds and an assist. Lakers fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their appreciation for their team's premier players, stepping up in the absence of well-established stars.

"The lakers really are three white dude and LeBron" - Joked one fan

This strategy may have worked out well for him had Jamal Murray not broken Laker nation's hearts in the final minutes with a clutch three that led the Nuggets to a 131-126 victory.

