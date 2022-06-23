Exclusive: "Best guy I ever played against.... I feel like it's Kobe" - Former NBA champion with Golden State on his top 3 players in NBA, includes surprising name with Steph Curry and Allen Iverson

Former NBA champion Marreese Speights has had the privilege of sharing the court with legendary players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Steph Curry. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Jeff Skversky, Speights revealed that the late Kobe Bryant was the best player he has played against.

Here's what he said in this regard:

"The best guy I ever played against is, I feel like it's Kobe. Kobe had this different energy, like his work ethic, the way his demeanor was. He don't care what you say about him, he's not gonna entertain people. Going into the game, he's gonna work and do his job."

Speights also spoke about his favorite players he played with. He mentioned Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and Allen Iverson as his top three in that regard. Here's what he said:

"Steph! It was Steph then, closer, AI (Allen Iverson). I played with AI when he came back (to the Sixers). The guys who I've seen do some amazing stuff I say my top three is Steph, Kyrie, AI."

Five years ago today, Marreese Speights came through with one of the biggest offensive rebounds in NBA playoff history ...





Marreese Speights reveals the origin behind his "Mo Buckets" nickname

"It's crazy how big that got. And it still is big." Marreese Speights reveals the origin behind his "Mo Buckets" nickname

Marreese Speights played alongside Steph Curry between 2013 and 2016 at Golden State, winning the title with the two-time MVP in 2015.

Prior to that, he played the second half of the 2012-13 campaign in Cleveland alongside Kyrie Irving. Speights teamed up with Allen Iverson in Philadelphia during the 2009-10 campaign.





MO. BUCKETS. prime Marreese Speights was a PROBLEM

Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving are some of the most skillful players the league has ever seen

It would be fair to say there is a common trend among the players Marreese Speights chose when asked about his favorite stars.

Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving are some of the most skilled players the league has ever seen. Some of the similar skills these stars possess, including their footwork, ball-handling and ability to score from all three levels, are unparalleled.

"He's now looking at my game, like yo.... Some OGs, they don't want to relinquish the praise." -Steph Curry on Allen Iverson's respect for his game.

Fans have enjoyed watching these stars in action. They made almost every possession entertaining, while also continuing to dominate their opponents. The late Kobe Bryant and former MVP Allen Iverson paved the way for Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving to use their skills to great effect.

Dear Kobe...

From Kyrie Irving Dear Kobe...

All four players endured criticism at some stage of their respective careers, but continued to work on their craft. This led to them achieving their status as all-time greats.

