Exclusive: "Going through surgeries and rehab, putting a jersey on hits so much harder than it did back in the day!" - Klay Thompson opens up on tough road to recovery ahead of NBA Finals

Klay Thompson’s road back to the NBA finals has been painful, and at times dark. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter wondered if this day would ever be possible, to suit up again on the biggest stage.

The last time he was in the NBA finals in 2019, Thompson suffered a torn left ACL during Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. This came after Thompson strained his hamstring earlier in the series in game 2.

Not only did Thompson miss all of next season, but he ended up missing two full seasons as he later tore his right Achilles tendon during a pick-up game in Los Angeles in the fall of 2020, right before the season was set to begin.

Thompson was beyond devastated, suffering back-to-back career-altering injuries. It was hard, really hard, but the second one was even worse because it was right before the season.

Thompson was in the darkest period of his life as he missed two and a half years of basketball.

2022 NBA Finals - Thompson returns for the 1st time since injuries

Thompson poured blood, sweat, and tears into his rehab, and his return.

Whenever he could, he would shoot, and shoot, and shoot. The three-point specialist would often be all by himself at the arena or at the practice facility shooting by himself, completely alone as he worked his way back from these devastating injuries.

Despite an accomplished career, Thompson was hungry, and everyone around him saw it. His Warriors teammates, his coaches, and the organization.

There’s no question what he’s dealt with could have derailed his career, but call it the love of the game.

While he couldn’t play the game he loved, those closest to Thompson encouraged him to find something else he could fall in love with to help take his mind off basketball, and the grueling process that rehabbing a major injury, let alone two, can have mentally and physically on your body.

As hard as it was to admit, deep down Thompson agreed with his loved ones, friends and teammates that he needed a hobby or two.

How Klay Thompson found his peace and calm while gearing for a comeback

Thompson found peace in the water. Swimming and boating in the Bay Area as well as in the Bahamas helped him relax, take his mind off of his difficult situation, and recharge for his eventual comeback.

Thompson credits his family and friends for helping him get through the worst time of his life.

While the five-time NBA All-Star found some happiness, there was still a lot of frustration and anger.

He spoke with life coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins, whom he had met previously, to gain perspective and advice on his situation. His one session with Robbins still sits with him today.

Everyone wondered if he would be the same player when he eventually came back.

Would the Splash Brothers look the same when he returned with teammate Steph Curry?

The short answer is yes!

Thompson returned earlier this season after missing the first 38 games of the season. It took time, but he scored double figures in 30 games and led the team in scoring in 10 games during the regular season.

Despite career lows in shooting during his half-season, Thompson is turning it on in the playoffs. Thompson and Curry have the most three-pointers made in the NBA playoffs in 2022.

Yes, they are back, and back in the NBA finals where Thompson has a new appreciation for not only wearing his Golden State Warriors jersey, but suiting up in the finals vs. the Boston Celtics in game one tonight.

While most players will say they are locked in and not focused on the past and refuse to reflect on their careers until they retire, not Thompson. Thompson has reflected.

Klay Thompson reflects on his journey and return to Golden State lineup

“I think I'm definitely more reflective now because, I mean, it can be taken away from you like that, one missed step or one bad jump”. The 32-year old Thompson said prior to game one of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco. “You know, back in the day, just felt like work more. Just kind of programmed you to feel more robotic and just do your daily routines. But now I just try to find joy in every routine I do, whether that's the drive to the arena, being on the training table. It's such an awesome job to be an NBA player. I knew that before, but going through surgeries and rehab, putting a jersey on hits so much harder than it did back in the day”.

After everything he has been through in the last few years, the Warriors' 2011 first-round draft pick appreciates it more today than he did earlier in his career.

“To be back for a sixth time, it's incredible. It's even incredible just saying that. I never really thought that was a possibility my rookie year, and it's just great. I'm just going to enjoy every second of this and play as hard as I can, and you can walk away with no regrets”, Thompson said ahead of game one against the Celtics.

Thompson tied his 2022 playoff highs with a game-high 32 points at Denver and eight 3-pointers vs. Memphis, and Thompson has the most playoff games with at least eight 3-pointers in NBA history.

In Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Grizzlies, Thompson put up a game-high-tying 30 points, thanks to eight 3-pointers. It was the fourth time in Thompson's career that he made at least eight 3-pointers in a playoff game.

Not only has Thompson regained form as a top three-point shooter, but everything that he has been through has helped him to open up and talk more. The once quiet Thompson, talks much more than he used to before the injuries and rehab.

Curry also appreciates the journey to another finals appearance after the tough time Thompson has been through, after all Curry and the Warriors have been dealt a tough hand during their dynasty run with big-time injuries.

Steph Curry on the Warriors making it to the Finals again

“From Game 6 of the 2019 Finals to now, everything that we went through as a team. Certain guys individually with injuries. Obviously the pandemic that's happened over the last two and a half years. Everything that we all went through with this as the ultimate goal of getting back on this stage, the chance to play for another championship. Klay coming off of unreal rehab journey. Broke my hand. Draymond was injured with a bunch of different stuff”, Curry said prior to game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston. “So all that stuff is just built into the context of what's happened since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, and we're back here. So it's pretty special.”

Special is right on point, and especially for Thompson.

He is the only player in NBA history who has had at least four All-Star nominations and missed over 170 consecutive regular season games due to injury before returning to play for the same team.

Now Thompson hopes to make a splash in the finals and win yet another championship.

Thompson is a three-time NBA champ and is hungry for a fourth.

