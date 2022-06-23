Exclusive: "He's not gonna BS nobody, he's not gonna talk that much" - Former NBA champ with Golden State opens up on time with Steph Curry, says he's a "born leader"

Over the years, Steph Curry's current and former teammates, who have spent time with him off and on the court, have sung his praises. They swear by his work ethic, dedication to craft and no-nonsense leadership.

Marreese Speights, who played with Curry for three years, has nothing but appreciation for the time he spent with the Golden State Warriors superstar.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Jeff Skversky, Speights opened up on his experience being around the newly minted NBA Finals MVP:

“He’s a perfect kind of guy, he’s not gonna BS nobody, he’s gonna work hard, he’s not really gonna talk that much. He’s just a born leader, he’s energy, you know he’s a leader. He’s gonna come in everyday and work hard.”

Speights added:

“So you see the best player on the team, one of the best players ever working hard every day, you gonna work hard! You can’t let, ‘Nah, I’m tired.’ This guy plays every game, 40 minutes. … He’s a great guy, man. I really respect him.”

The Davidson alumnus wasn’t the biggest or the most athletic prospect coming out of college. He wasn’t even seen as the best point guard in his draft class.

Steph Curry relentlessly worked on his game, particularly in his earlier years in the NBA, when he had to battle nagging ankle injuries. He had to work his way from backup point guard to eventually become the franchise player of the Warriors.

“Chef Curry” would slowly rise to the heights of the best players in the NBA in his sixth season. He led the Warriors to their first of four titles in the Curry era. Along the way, he has become the league’s most prolific 3-point shooter, a two-time MVP and revolutionized basketball.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP 🏽 Steph Curry now has the #1 All-Time Playoff Win/Loss Record. Steph Curry now has the #1 All-Time Playoff Win/Loss Record. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UKpvHeiAvV

Endless hours of work, perseverance, grit, and leadership are the hallmarks of a career that Marreese Speights saw firsthand.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors could be primed for more success

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors could have more years at the top of the NBA. [Photo: Rappler]

After a two-year hiatus, the Golden State Warriors returned to the NBA Finals and grabbed their fourth title in eight years. The scary part about their recent success is the sustainability of what the Bay Area team has achieved, with Steph Curry leading the way.

The Athletic @TheAthletic June 16, 2015: Warriors win first title with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green



June 16, 2022: Warriors win fourth title with the same core June 16, 2015: Warriors win first title with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond GreenJune 16, 2022: Warriors win fourth title with the same core https://t.co/OtWdLzLeih

While the 33-year-old superstar ages, the Warriors’ roster could provide a much-needed punch to keep their dynasty going. Andrew Wiggins, who was a revelation in the finals, is only 27. Jordan Poole will only develop as he is only 22.

Next season, head coach Steve Kerr will expect more contributions from three blue-chip youngsters in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Steph Curry could also have a better version of Klay Thompson than the one who showed up in the NBA Finals.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via "Jordan Poole is solidified, more Moody & Kuminga, you're going to add Wiseman, you're gonna run back Steph, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Looney. I love where the Warriors are headed."Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via @SteinyGuru957 "Jordan Poole is solidified, more Moody & Kuminga, you're going to add Wiseman, you're gonna run back Steph, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Looney. I love where the Warriors are headed."Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via @SteinyGuru957)

Draymond Green, who had a terrible championship series until the last two games, could have a nice bounce-back year. The pieces fit as they have proven with their recent championship. If the Warriors are healthy and their youngsters develop as expected, San Francisco could see more of those wild parades.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far