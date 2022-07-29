Exclusive: "I know when we almost traded Allen!" - Former Sixers and Nets GM on almost trading Allen Iverson in a crazy deal which never materialized during his stint

Before Allen Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers, the point guard was nearly traded away. AI’s contentious relationship with then-head coach Larry Brown nearly forced the team to move him.

In the summer of 2000, the Detroit Pistons, who were bound to lose oft-injured superstar Grant Hill to free agency, wanted a franchise player. “The Answer” would have been what the doctor ordered for Motor City had it not been a quirk in negotiations that torpedoed the whole affair.

Former Philadelphia 76ers GM Billy King appeared on Sportskeeda’s exclusive “Inside The Huddle” podcast and recalled what could have been that day:

“I know when we almost traded Allen!...It was the offseason before 2001. At that point it was like, ‘Larry [Brown], it wasn’t gonna work.’ We had a deal on the table that took weeks to get.

“It ended up being 18 players and four different teams…We finally got to a point where everybody agreed. Then Detroit said, ‘Wait a minute, you got guys in the deal that we were announcing we were getting rid of...Unless Matt Geiger waives his trade kicker. And then Matt said 'No' and that’s how the deal fell apart."

Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa



For my third what-if, I looked at how different history would be if Iverson joined the Pistons eight years earlier. The Pistons nearly traded for Allen Iverson in 2000. It fell through because Matt Geiger declined waive his trade kicker.

The failed negotiations that would have brought Allen Iverson to Motor City ended up being the right move for both Philly and Detroit. AI stayed and won his only MVP award that season. Matt Geiger, who was mainly responsible for the botched trade, became a crucial part of Philly’s rotation.

The 2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers punched above their weight and won the Eastern Conference to set-up a showdown against the mighty LA Lakers. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were just starting their dynasty in the NBA when Iverson carried the Sixers to the finals that year.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



• 1st round: 31.5p, 4.0r, 6.5a, 2.0s

• 2nd round: 33.7p, 4.4r, 6.9a, 3.1s

• 3rd round: 30.5p, 4.8r, 6.8a, 2.2s

• NBA Finals: 35.6p, 5.6r, 3.8a, 1.8s



• 2 point games

• 6 point games

Allen Iverson's playoff run in 2001
• 1st round: 31.5p, 4.0r, 6.5a, 2.0s
• 2nd round: 33.7p, 4.4r, 6.9a, 3.1s
• 3rd round: 30.5p, 4.8r, 6.8a, 2.2s
• NBA Finals: 35.6p, 5.6r, 3.8a, 1.8s
• 2 50 point games
• 6 40 point games
• 14 30 point games

Detroit, on the other hand, built their championship core starting with the Ben Wallace trade. The Pistons would add Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace to rule the East after Iverson’s 76ers faded.

Allen Iverson always wanted to win an NBA title with whoever was on the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster

Allen Iverson gave the Philadelphia 76ers everything he got. [Photo: The Sixer Sense]

It is quite common in today’s NBA for superstars to force franchises to make a trade or two to bolster their respective teams’ championship hopes. Think of LeBron James pushing the Lakers to get Anthony Davis. Ditto with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving influencing the Brooklyn Nets to acquire James Harden.

Billy King never experienced that with Allen Iverson in all their years together with the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s what King had to say on how confident AI was of delivering a championship to Philly regardless of his teammates:

“Allen, not once in my time with them did he ever come and say, ‘Go get this guy or I need this.’ Every season he would say, ‘This is the best roster, these are the best teammates’ because he believed in his abilities that whoever we gave him, he believed he could win with.”

Kobe Bryant on Allen Iverson: "He's the greatest competitor I've played against other than Michael."

“He never once said, ‘These guys can’t play, you gotta go get me this guy or that guy.’ He was ready to go to war with whoever was suited up to play with him… That’s how much belief he had in his abilities. He didn’t look at and say, ‘I gotta go and play someplace else to win a championship. He always tried to do it here.”

Scottie Pippen @ScottiePippen
@alleniverson: The ultimate competitor. Carried @Sixers to 2001 NBA Finals and transcended the game to the way it is now played. Fearless!

Philly lost to the juggernaut LA Lakers in Iverson’s only appearance in the NBA Finals. Despite failing to win the title, Allen Iverson’s will to win and competitive fire has made him a fan favorite over the years.

