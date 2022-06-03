Exclusive: "I'm still upset about the two; I dwell on those two" - Steve Kerr on his 21-2 record in Game 1s across all NBA Playoff series so far ahead of taking on Boston Celtics in the Finals

The Steve Kerr-led Golden State Warriors have a golden opportunity in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors have almost always found a way to start off the Finals or playoff series well and that is crucial, keeping in mind that they face off against a hungry, underdog Boston Celtics squad.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Steve Kerr has been winning for a long time Steve Kerr has been winning for a long time 💯 https://t.co/2zEStfXkPd

The Warriors have a 21-2 record in Game 1s in the playoffs since 2015 and believe it or not, that record still bothers Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, at least a little.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Since Steve Kerr took over as head coach, the Warriors have a 21-2 Game 1 record in the postseason, best by a head coach NBA history (min. 5 games).



This one is as important as any, as the winner of Game 1 in the Finals has gone on to win the championship 71% of the time. Since Steve Kerr took over as head coach, the Warriors have a 21-2 Game 1 record in the postseason, best by a head coach NBA history (min. 5 games).This one is as important as any, as the winner of Game 1 in the Finals has gone on to win the championship 71% of the time. https://t.co/NMif2Ryhni

Story continues below ad

Steve Kerr on his impressive playoffs record with Golden State and approaching game 1s

"I'm still upset about the two. I dwell on those two", Kerr said hours before game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Celtics. "No, we've had great success because we have great players, and they play well together. We don't put any extra emphasis on Game 1s. Game 1s are usually a feeling-out process, especially when you get to the Finals. You don't know your opponent as well as you know your conference rivals. But the main reason for that record is we've got great players."

Kerr has challenged his star players to step up and match the intensity of a hungry Celtics team that has made a remarkable run to get to the Finals after a tough start to the season. There's not a single Boston player that has NBA Finals experience and the Warriors have to be mindful of that.

Story continues below ad

"Yeah, we've addressed kind of the hoopla, the fanfare, whatever you want to call it. Our players felt it yesterday at media day. That was unlike anything a lot of them had ever felt", Kerr said pregame from San Francisco.

"Today will be similar, just going out there -- everything feels sort of magnified, but the whole key is when the game starts, it's just the game. Our older guys have addressed that to the younger guys, and the hope is you settle in as quickly as possible and you get yourself going."

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors have an all-time record of 8-3, including 4-1 since 2015. Their only loss came against Toronto in 2019. Also, the Warriors are 7-0 all-time so far when playing at home in Game 1 of the NBA Finals incuding a 4-0 mark since Kerr took over.

NBA @NBA



The



BOS/GSW Game 1: 9:00pm/et on ABC 6 postseason berths, 6 trips to the NBA Finals.The @warriors are unbeaten in Western Conference Playoff series since Steve Kerr became Head Coach!BOS/GSW Game 1: 9:00pm/et on ABC 6 postseason berths, 6 trips to the NBA Finals.The @warriors are unbeaten in Western Conference Playoff series since Steve Kerr became Head Coach!BOS/GSW Game 1: 9:00pm/et on ABC https://t.co/O5RLUvcD2S

Story continues below ad

Despite all the experience, it's still game day and start of this best-of-seven series on the biggest stage in the NBA.

"Just excited. We've been on this run now in the postseason for whatever it is, six weeks or so. Thrilled to be back. Game 1, there's always some jitters, and can't wait to get out there and play," Kerr said. "It's time. I think our guys are ready to go."

The Warriors have won 13 consecutive Game 1s that have been played at home, third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only the Lakers and Bulls.

Steve Kerr is the first to admit that the experience helps, especially against a Boston team that also has a rookie head coach.

Steve Kerr on the experience of being familiar with big games on the big stage

"It does help to have been here before, to just feel it and know what's coming. The only thing to do is just focus on the game and, when you're away from it, try not to get too wrapped up in anything regarding the game. Read a book, watch a movie, take a walk, do something other than stare at all the media stuff," Kerr said.

Story continues below ad

Let's not forget the experience Steve Kerr has as a player, and the titles he won with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

Kerr has always found a way to help make a good first impression on the court as a player and as a coach.

Bloomberg Quicktake @Quicktake



ICYMI: Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a passionate plea for gun control after the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas “When are we going to do something?”ICYMI: Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a passionate plea for gun control after the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas trib.al/T1Vl0jo “When are we going to do something?”ICYMI: Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a passionate plea for gun control after the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas trib.al/T1Vl0jo https://t.co/AuGXDNYOgo

Steve Kerr won his first NBA title in his first season with the Warriors and now he's ready to chase yet another.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far