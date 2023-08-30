Team USA's third game has concluded and former Villanova players Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart have reunited on the hardwood for the first time since 2017.

Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda previously asked Bridges if he'd be looking forward to potentially playing with his college buddies in the same quarter. Apparently, Steve Kerr knew he had to deploy the trio at some point.

During a post-game interview with Mikal Bridges, Estudillo followed up on their previous conversation and asked the Brooklyn Nets star if he was ecstatic about being able to start the game alongside Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Bridges said that it felt good playing with them again, especially since they haven't starred on the court together in quite some time.

"I mean yeah it was dope. Like I said, haven't starred together all three of us, it's the first time since 2017 I think. It was really cool man. It was a good feeling."

How have Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart performed so far for Team USA?

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges - Team USA 2023

Team USA is now 3-0 in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after they overwhelmingly defeated Jordan 110-62. It was the first time since 2017 that former Villanova teammates Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart have shared the court together at the same time.

Steve Kerr ran a lineup having the three of them as part of Team USA's starting five and all three members of Villanova have efficiently contributed to their team.

Hart has been effectively securing the boards and is even considered to be USA's best rebounder. Brunson brings the hustle to the team by actively trying to come up with steals and pushing the tempo each quarter. As for Bridges, he provides the team with his solid shooting.

While Team USA is stacked with stars like always, each player has a role to play, and Bridges, Brunson, and Hart have played their parts masterfully. Their next opponent will be Team Montenegro, whom they will face on Friday.

