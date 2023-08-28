Exclusive: Mikal Bridges reveals his thoughts on Steve Kerr running lineups with Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges has reunited with his Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The trio won a national title together as college buddies and now have the opportunity to win a World Cup title. While the three of them are on the same squad, they haven't played together on the court in the same quarter yet.

During a post-game interview after Team USA beat Greece on Monday night, Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda asked Mikal Bridges if he's looking forward to playing with his old college teammates in the same quarter.

Bridges expressed interest but also respects Steve Kerr's decision-making as a coach.

"I feel we have some lineups like that. I think we have good chemistry. But yeah, I think we have to trust Steve Kerr. He's a great coach. But yeah, if he wants to put us out there altogether, I think it'll be a good thing."

Mikal Bridges' Team USA off to a perfect start at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Mikal Bridges

Team USA is 2-0 in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after beating Greece 109-81 on Monday.

In the first game against New Zealand, Paolo Banchero stood out. However, in their second, individual performances were more balanced as the USA displayed the true meaning of team basketball against the Greeks.

Mikal Bridges, one of the players fans expect to perform well, has provided solid performances for Team USA. While he isn't necessarily putting up much scoring numbers, his contributions have been key. Steve Kerr said in one of his press conferences that a different player will be counted on for each game depending on the situation.

However, a rotation focused on Bridges dealing hefty damage on the hardwood hasn't materialized yet. It can't be denied that the USA roster is filled with stars, but they will need to adjust and play as a team. So far, they've done well given how they remain unbeaten since the tune-up games.