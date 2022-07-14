Exclusive: NBA insider on Kevin Durant's possible trade packages to Pelicans - "The Nets wanted a package that included Larry Nance, Brandon Ingram and picks", discusses trade package with Suns as well

Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets hours before the start of free agency. Several teams, including the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, have been linked with Durant. However, an NBA insider recently added the New Orleans Pelicans to the list.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast "Inside The Huddle," Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson said that the Nets and Pelicans discussed a Durant trade. Robinson explained that New Orleans has a nice stash of picks from the trades of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

"I know the Pelicans and the Nets were talking," Robinson said. "The Nets wanted a package that included Larry Nance, Brandon Ingram and picks. The Pelicans are in the best situation because they have six first-round picks from trades they did in the past with the Lakers and the Bucks."

Despite being linked with the Pelicans, Durant might not be interested in moving to Louisiana. Rival executives told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the two-time champion is not looking to get traded to a small-market team.

Meanwhile, Robinson also revealed the possible trade package the Suns can offer to acquire Durant. The Suns, along with the Heat, were the preferred teams for Durant when he requested a trade.

"You have the Suns, which could be any iteration of Cam Johnson, Devin Booker and others," Robinson said.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are also exploring possible options to acquire Durant. However, if they fail to land the Nets superstar, they could be interested in Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson thinks Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are inseparable

Kevin Durant (left) and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Many were surprised that Kevin Durant requested a trade, considering Kyrie Irving opted into his contract for next season.

On Sportskeeda's exclusive "Inside The Huddle" podcast, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson said that Durant and Irving are inseparable.

"Kai and Kevin are a package deal," Robinson said. "This goes all the way back to when Kevin was a member of the Warriors; Kai was a Celtic. I spent some time with them during All-Star break in Charlotte in 2019 at Michael Jordan's party that he has every year. Those guys were inseparable. ... It's a four-year partnership."

Despite coming together in Brooklyn in 2019, the duo of Durant and Irving have only played 44 regular-season games together. The main problem for the Nets duo has been injuries, but Irving's vaccination stance was a big hindrance last season too.

If Durant, Irving and the Nets decide to take another shot at winning a championship next season, they already have a solid roster. Ben Simmons and Joe Harries will be fully healthy, while Seth Curry and Nicolas Claxton are complimentary pieces.

The Nets already have players such as Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neal to come off the bench.

