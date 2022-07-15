Exclusive: NBA insider on a surprising trade destination for Kyrie Irving - "I think the Clippers could be that surprise team!", highlights player's relationship with Tyronn Lue

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson believes the LA Clippers could be a surprise landing spot for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast Inside The Huddle, Robinson said:

"I think the Clippers could be that surprise team. Specifically, because Kai's relationship with Ty Lue is not as murky as people think.

"Specifically, not just because they won a championship together, but because I know Kai thinks the world of not just Ty Lue during his tenure in Cleveland but also, spending time with David Blatt, that didn't end well, in Cleveland.

"But it wasn't Kai and Blatt's relationship, it was more just Blatt was very timid with the organization, he didn't really know how to handle LeBron."

Robinson continued:

"And the other person that Kai holds in high regard is Byron Scott, but neither of those guys are head coaches, Ty Lue is an active head coach with the Clippers."

"Scoop B" Robinson reported that Kyrie Irving would prefer a move to the Western Conference if he gets traded. The LA Lakers have been heavy favorites to acquire him, but talks are at a standstill.

Robinson reported that the Nets wanted two first-round picks, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, in exchange for Irving. However, LA has been reluctant to part ways with Davis.

"Scoop B" Robinson believes Kyrie Irving to LA Clippers makes the most sense, claims it's still "irrelevant"

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant find themselves in a tricky position.

The Brooklyn Nets didn't offer the former a long-term deal this offseason, which led to their current situation. Durant reportedly wants out, while Irving has been rumored to want to leave as well.

Contrary to these reports, there have been rumblings about the two superstars possibly staying in Brooklyn.

As per the latest reports, Irving intends to stay in Brooklyn with or without Durant. He hasn't asked for a trade at any point. Meanwhile, the Nets haven't found a likable package for KD.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson believes the LA Clippers make the most sense as a landing spot for Kyrie Irving.

However, he thinks those talks are "irrelevant" as he believes Irving and Durant will eventually figure out their situation in Brooklyn.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



doesn’t think so.



“It was only when the organization started playing hardball with him that he decided to look elsewhere.”



theathletic.com/3422311/?sourc… Did Kyrie Irving ever want to leave Brooklyn? @Alex__Schiffer doesn’t think so.“It was only when the organization started playing hardball with him that he decided to look elsewhere.” Did Kyrie Irving ever want to leave Brooklyn?@Alex__Schiffer doesn’t think so.“It was only when the organization started playing hardball with him that he decided to look elsewhere.”theathletic.com/3422311/?sourc… https://t.co/duAAr7e0jK

If Irving and Durant stay, the Nets will have a much better squad to compete for the title. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will return healthy, while the Nets have signed one of the best 3-and-D players in Royce O'Neal.

Backup guard Patty Mills has also returned in free agency, giving the Brooklyn Nets better squad depth than they had in the last two campaigns.

