Exclusive: "Nets wanted 2 first-round picks, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis" - NBA insider on the speculated Kyrie Irving trade terms to Lakers, calls it a "manufactured idea"

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets wanted a package that included two first-round picks, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, in exchange for Kyrie Irving from the LA Lakers.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast Insider The Huddle, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson said:

"The Lakers was more of a manufactured idea from an organizational perspective. With Kyrie, in order to make that work from a Nets organizational perspective Nets wanted two first-round picks, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis and the Lakers didn't want to give up Anthony Davis in that scenario."

Robinson added:

"If Kai had opted out, which he didn't, he would've had to get the $6 million mid-level exception, and he's given up $14 million last year, so he opted into kinda, as the great DJ Khaled would say 'secure the bag.'

"In doing so, in order to make those contracts work, you would have to move both Russell Westbrook, who's on the books to make I believe $47 million next season because he opted in as well.

"But Anthony Davis and two first-round picks would have to be a part of it. From my understanding, Rob Pelinka with the Lakers and also from Sean Marks perspective, they were at a standstill."

LA Lakers have backup plans ready if they fail to acquire Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers have been adamant about keeping Anthony Davis. He remains a core component of the Lakers setup. Davis is one of the top two-way players in the NBA, and there aren't many players of his talent and potential available on the trade market.

The Lakers would struggle to surround LeBron James and Kyrie Irving if the speculated deal featuring Russell Westbrook and Davis went through. So if the Brooklyn Nets still want Davis and two first-round picks for Irving, who is on an expiring deal, it won't be ideal for the Lakers to pursue the Nets star.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



If they can’t, the Lakers may need to pivot to acquiring shooters like Eric Gordon & Buddy Hield.



(via REPORT: Rob Pelinka will have the chance to speak with Sean Marks at the Las Vegas Summer League and discuss if they can get a deal done for Kyrie Irving.If they can’t, the Lakers may need to pivot to acquiring shooters like Eric Gordon & Buddy Hield.(via @mcten REPORT: Rob Pelinka will have the chance to speak with Sean Marks at the Las Vegas Summer League and discuss if they can get a deal done for Kyrie Irving.If they can’t, the Lakers may need to pivot to acquiring shooters like Eric Gordon & Buddy Hield. (via @mcten) https://t.co/24XSaB9KR7

The LA Lakers have continued to explore trades in exchange for Russell Westbrook. According to NBA rumors, they have identified Indiana Pacers duo Buddy Hield and Myles Turner and Rockets' veteran guard Eric Gordon as targets. They will turn towards the duo should they fail to land Kyrie Irving.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Lakers have spoken with the Rockets & Pacers about a trade for Eric Gordon/Buddy Hield.(via @wojespn REPORT: The Lakers have spoken with the Rockets & Pacers about a trade for Eric Gordon/Buddy Hield.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/hnxfDuJM8t

The Lakers desperately need to add impact role players around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to stay competitive in the stacked Western Conference. The Russell Westbrook experiment failed miserably, and it would be a huge gamble if the Lakers continue with him on their roster next season.

LA's marquee signings this offseason have been Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant thus far. The team doesn't look as threatening, certainly not against their conference rivals.

With only one year left on LeBron's deal, the Lakers have a small window to improve and win another title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far