Exclusive: Paolo Banchero gives shoutout to cousin Chris Banchero ahead of Team USA's 2nd group stage game at FIBA World Cup 2023

Paolo Banchero is only approaching his second year in the NBA and is already proudly representing Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He was the number one pick in the 2022 draft and is already the Orlando Magic's best player.

Apparently, basketball runs in Paolo's family as he's related to Philippine basketball star Chris Banchero.

In an exclusive interview with Itiel Estudillo, Paolo Banchero talks about how they are related. His cousin Chris also grew up in Seattle when he was younger and went to the same high school as Paolo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering how Chris moved to the Philippines to pursue a basketball career there, the two haven't seen each other in a long time.

Paolo was ecstatic when he found out that Chris watched his game against Greece on Monday. Banchero told Estudillo that it was the first time his older cousin got to see him play in person, making it a special family moment. He said:

"We're both from Seattle. He went to the same high school I did. ... I used to go to his high school games. When I was a younger kid, I used to watch him play."

"Obviously, he's been in the Philippines for a while. I hadn't seen him in a long time. I think he came back to Seattle two years ago and I saw him. But other than that, I don't get to see him just because he's been in [the Philippines] for so long."

"But he was able to come to the game against Greece and support, which was awesome. He hadn't seen me play before so it was dope. We don't get to see each other a lot, but what we do is always love.

Expand Tweet

Paolo Banchero opens up about being the youngest player in Team USA

Team USA 2023 - Paolo Banchero

Aside from talking about his cousin Chris Banchero, Paolo Banchero briefly opened up his thoughts on being the youngest guy on the team.

The player clearly has a lot of respect for his upperclassmen. When he was selected to represent Team USA alongside other more well-known NBA stars, he immediately said to himself that he shouldn't get into any kind of conflict with them.

Banchero doesn't feel any pressure from the team at all and is content with the way he's been playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. What matters to the Orlando Magic star is that he gets to fulfill his role and be a good teammate to everyone.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)