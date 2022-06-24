Exclusive: "Steph's still working hard.... Klay Thompson is out there shooting probably 500 shots in less than an hour!" - 2015 NBA champ with Golden State Warriors shares former teammates' work ethic and what made them special

The Golden State Warriors have been led to the top by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Commenting upon their work ethic, Marreese Speights, a former NBA champion with Golden State, had nothing but praise for the franchise.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Jeff Skversky, Speights drew attention to what made the Golden State Warriors special. While elaborating upon the team's work ethic, he also shed light on the work Steph Curry and Klay Thompson would put in. He said:

"Practice is only about an hour and a half during the year. After the practice is over, everybody still getting shots up. Steph still working hard. Probably harder than he did in workouts. Probably around 45 minutes where someone's guarding him full speed.

"Klay Thompson be out there shooting, probably 500 shots in just an hour! And Draymond over there getting his shots up. These guys are always shooting."

Speights went on to praise the Golden State Warriors organization for instilling a great working environment for the players and staff. He added upon his previous comments by saying:

"And on off days, coming back from a back-to-back game, you still go to the gym the next day when everybody is supposed to go home.

"You'll see eight or nine guys still there. If it's with the trainer, if it's with conditioning, if it's shooting. Guys love being around the gym because the franchise did a great job bringing a family vibe to the organization."

Marreese Speights was a crucial role player in the Warriors' 2015 title run. Playing alongside Curry and Thompson, Speights was at the forefront of Golden State's rise as a dynasty.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as products of the Golden State Warriors' principles

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson discuss a play.

Although Marreese Speights spent three seasons with the Warriors, his experience has left a lasting impression. Displaying a blend of work ethic along with a healthy managerial approach, Golden State creates the ideal environment to succeed.

This can be seen in the performances of star players, such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Having won the title for the fourth time in eight years, their success is a product of the faith the organization has in its players.

Considering the hardships the franchise endured with regards to injuries and internal strife, the victory was an emotional one. If anything, it stands as a testament to the Warriors' management practices.

With Thompson missing over two seasons due to recurring injuries, this win was beyond meaningful as it celebrated his return. The win also saw Curry finally being crowned as the Finals MVP.

With an end product that took years to flourish, the Golden State Warriors are finally back on top. The beauty of the situation lies in how they've laid the foundation for the future already.

With a developmental program that has seen players such as Andrew Wiggins bloom into an All-Star, Golden State has groomed their players to succeed. Featuring players such as Jordan Poole for the future, the Dubs could be successful for years to come.

