Exclusive: "They were ready for this; We're enjoying this one!" - 15-year NBA veteran Al Horford on the support he received from family and native country for making first-ever NBA Finals trip

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford fell to his knees in disbelief, and emotions poured out as he reflected on his career and family. Finally, after all these years and all these games, the 35-year old Horford celebrated a trip to the NBA Finals, an accomplishment he has been chasing his entire career.

The loss of a loved one

An emotional Horford was also still grieving from the death of his grandfather José Reynoso Núñez, who passed away during the playoff series against the Heat. Horford played in game 6 following the loss of his grandfather and then game 7, despite being very close to him.

Those close to Horford have been very supportive and have reached out to send their condolences for the loss of his grandfather.

Jay King @ByJayKing Al Horford said he was extremely close with his grandfather, who passed away recently. Said this has been an emotional time for him. Al Horford said he was extremely close with his grandfather, who passed away recently. Said this has been an emotional time for him.

Now, the 15-year veteran prepares for his first NBA Finals appearance as Horford and the Celtics get set for the Golden State Warriors in game one beginning Thursday night.

The Celtics are in San Francisco for their first workout as they prepare for Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

Horford has spent the last few days reflecting on the accomplishment as he’s the first player from the Dominican Republic to ever reach the NBA Finals, and he clinched that berth in Miami, just a quick flight away from his home country.

Al Horford on the support from friends, family, and native country

Back home, relatives and friends were texting and sending him pictures as they celebrated the accomplishment too.

"My family's happy. Everybody's happy, everybody's watching. The country was watching, I know everybody was there. They were sending me pictures. They were ready for this. We're enjoying this one,” Horford said about the support for his accomplishments on the court.

After all, it took him more playoff games than any other player in the history of the NBA before getting to their first finals. Horford has played in 141 playoff games and finally reached the big stage.

The long, rocky road to glory

Horford has come a very long way. He was just 6 years old when he started playing basketball in the Dominican Republic. Despite baseball being the country’s dominant sport he was drawn to basketball, like his father Tito Horford, who also played in the NBA.

It may sound odd, but Horford didn’t know what to do with himself when Boston beat Miami in game seven. He has been a part of so many disappointing finishes that in a way, he didn’t know how to celebrate.

Of course, as much an accomplishment as this is, Horford has his eyes set on winning his first NBA championship.

Horford, who turns 36 years old later this week, will try to block out the accomplishments and focus on beating the Golden State Warriors, but it may creep into his mind being on the biggest stage in the game after being apart of many frustrating seasons. Perhaps, no more than the time he spent in Philadelphia with the 76ers.

The 5-time All-Star was a key free agent addition in 2019 to the Sixers roster, but it quickly became frustrating. Horford was not a good fit for the team and he knew it. Lured by the money to leave Boston, it became a low point as he struggled in Philadelphia, having the worst season of his career.

It has been a long time coming for "Big Al" Al Horford

Horford signed a 4-year, $109,000,000 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, including $102,000,000 guaranteed in 2019. He was benched and it left many in NBA circles wondering if Horford was done in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

During this tough time, Horford relied on his faith and tried to remain positive. He was traded to Oklahoma City and now he’s back in Boston where he looks most comfortable.

Ironically, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was an assistant with the Sixers during Horford’s one season in Philly and he knew 'Big Al' still had something left in the tank. Udoka knew Horford was out of position and things were not gelling in 2019-2020, but that’s night and day from where things are now. Horford is back in Boston in his natural position and is thriving.

Boston Celtics @celtics Ime Udoka says of Al Horford, "He has fingerprints all over every game. He does so many things for the group." Ime Udoka says of Al Horford, "He has fingerprints all over every game. He does so many things for the group."

'Big Al' as he’s called is a big reason why the Celtics are back in the finals. Horford had a playoff career-high 30 points in the Milwaukee series on May 9th, and followed that up with 20 points in game 3 and 16 more in game 5 vs the Heat. The Celtics are well aware of that and are rewarding Horford with plans to bring him back next season and guarantee his $26.5 million salary.

The Dominican-born player feels right at home where he’s had his most success, in Boston.

He now hopes to lead the Celtics to their first NBA championship since 2008 and continue the legacy of one of the best franchises in the sport.

