"Excuse me, when that was suggested to Russell Westbrook, he was outraged by it" - Colin Cowherd compares Stephen Curry's unselfish attitude to other stars' egos

Stephen Curry will, without a shadow of a doubt, go down as the greatest shooter of all time in Golden State Warriors as well as NBA history.

What sticks out, however, is how the three-time NBA champion has been able to set his ego aside and work towards the greater good of the franchise. This trait has been showcased numerous times over the point guard's illustrous career, and is finally being brought to light by NBA analysts and players alike.

American sports media personality Colin Cowherd on his show 'The Herd' was quick to note Curry's selfless personality and how that benefits the Golden State Warriors.

Cowherd stated:

"Here's Steph, cherry on top. See what Steph did this weekend, you know, I've been injured, I don't need to start, I'll come off the bench."

Colin Cowherd went on to add that the egos of other NBA superstars would not allow them to be utilized as sacrificial lambs, despite the fact that it could be used for the greater good of the franchise.

Cowherd cited Carmelo Anthony during his time with the Houston Rockets and as recently as Russell Westbrook's fiasco with the Los Angeles Lakers as prime examples.

Cowherd continued:

"Excuse me, when that was suggested to Russell Westbrook, he was outraged by it. when Melo, way past his prime, when it was suggested he comes off the bench, didn't know what to do with it."

Colin Cowherd went on to praise Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors franchise for how the organization operates, on as well as off the court.

The American analyst stated:

"Steph Curry is like a two-time MVP, three titles, he's like you know I've been injured, Jordan Poole's playing great. This warrior team is the full collection the full range of what they are."

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry off the bench:



34 PTS

12-17 FG

5-10 3P

in 23 MINS



That’s the most points in a playoff game in 23 minutes or fewer since 1975 (regardless of starting or not). Steph Curry off the bench:34 PTS12-17 FG5-10 3Pin 23 MINSThat’s the most points in a playoff game in 23 minutes or fewer since 1975 (regardless of starting or not). https://t.co/8bLtzgdRda

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: A match made in heaven

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have always been in harmony regarding the former's prolonged playing career. The sharpshooter has never had any conflicts with the organization, and these decisive actions have transcended, towards the betterment of the franchise, especially in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Curry, who injured his foot on the 16th of March, was back just in time for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The two-time NBA 'MVP', has since come off the bench in 'Game 1' as well as 'Game 2' against the Denver Nuggets in the first round. This is an entirely altruistic act from the three-point sniper.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Steph: 34 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-10 3PT (off the bench)



Poole: 29 PTS | 8 AST | 10-16 FG | 5-10 3PT Steph Curry and Jordan Poole were UNSTOPPABLE tonightSteph: 34 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-10 3PT (off the bench)Poole: 29 PTS | 8 AST | 10-16 FG | 5-10 3PT Steph Curry and Jordan Poole were UNSTOPPABLE tonight 💪 Steph: 34 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-10 3PT (off the bench)Poole: 29 PTS | 8 AST | 10-16 FG | 5-10 3PT https://t.co/E24yMwBrSX

This, in turn, has helped in the integral development and integration of Jordan Poole into the Warriors' starting lineup. The young point guard hasn't looked back since.

Poole is coming off back-to-back impressive performances for the 'Dubs' in the playoffs, dropping an impressive 30 points in 'Game 1', and another 29 points, to with eight assists, in two games against the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors are strong contenders for the championship, provided they can get Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole firing on all cylinders.

The Dubs are looking to sweep the Denver Nuggets with the intention of advancing to the Western Conference semi-finals.

