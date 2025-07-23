  • home icon
"Expecting a lot of hate" - Marcus Smart anticipates the worst on returning to Boston as a Laker

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:11 GMT
Marcus Smart anticipates the worst on returning to Boston as a Laker. (Photos: IMAGN and @lakers on IG)

The LA Lakers added Marcus Smart in free agency after the former Defensive Player of the Year was bought out by the Washington Wizards. He hasn't played a game for the Lakers, but the former Boston Celtic is already preparing for the worst in his return to the TD Garden next season.

Speaking to reporters during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Smart was asked about playing in Boston as a member of the Lakers. The ex-Celtic smiled, knowing that he'll likely get booed out of the building due to the historic rivalry between the two franchises.

"I can try to anticipate it," Smart said. "I have no idea, but I can definitely say that I'm expecting a lot of boos. I'm expecting a lot of hate, and it's okay. I understand it."
Marcus Smart spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics. He was drafted seventh in 2014, slowly turning into a fan favorite in Beantown due to his heart and hustle. His energy always brought the TD Garden crowd to their feet, and he has given them his all during his tenure there.

Smart's peak in Boston was in 2022, when he won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He was the first guard since Gary Payton to win the DPOY. However, the Celtics traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal with the Washington Wizards.

When Smart returned as a member of the Grizzlies in February 2024, he received a video package and a huge ovation from the fans inside the TD Garden. Memphis traded him to the Wizards in another three-team deal last February, suiting up for 15 games before being waived earlier this month.

Marcus Smart reveals Luka Doncic persuaded him to sign with Lakers

Marcus Smart reveals Luka Doncic persuaded him to sign with Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)

When a superstar like Luka Doncic calls you, you answer and listen to his pitch. That's what Marcus Smart experienced in free agency after getting persuaded by the LA Lakers superstar to go to Hollywood and team up.

"When you get a guy like Luka calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you're at to see if you want to come and join something special that he's trying to cook up over here... For him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot," Smart said at Tuesday's press conference, according to CBS Sports.
At just 31 years old, Smart still has a lot to offer to the Lakers. He just needs to stay healthy since injuries have limited him to 54 games in the past two seasons.

