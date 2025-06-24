Experts warn of hidden calf strain risks as Tyrese Haliburton’s achilles injury sparks alarming pattern in Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum

Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals has sparked concern among medical professionals about an emerging pattern in the league. Experts noted that Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum displayed a similar pattern leading up to their eventual Achilles injuries.

Lillard played through a calf injury during the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. He ended up tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 4.

On Sunday, Gilbert Arenas said that Tatum also mentioned that his calf was hurting before he tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton also played through a calf sprain in the NBA Finals and suffered an Achilles injury during Game 7. Noting this alarming pattern, experts have warned of hidden risks associated with calf strains in the NBA.

“Injury reports say ‘calf strain,’ but the actual definition of where that is seems a little bit debatable,” premier orthopedic and trauma specialist Dr. Nirav Amin told Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina. “So it’s hard to determine whether the calf strain is a precursor to the Achilles tendon rupturing, or if it’s just causing more levels of wear on the Achilles tendon.”

Dr. Alan Beyer, executive director of Hoag Orthopedic Institute, stressed the need for improved diagnostics to keep up with the increasing explosiveness of athletes.

“There has to be some relation. I just think there is no way to put a number on it. That’s just conjecture," Beyer said. “We just have to be more cognizant with recognizing and imaging the Achilles tendon and measuring somehow the integrity of the Achilles tendon. We just need to get better at this.”

Dr. Douglas Cerynik, CEO of Stabiliz Orthopaedics, noted that NBA athletes like Tyrese Haliburton can’t be compared to “weekend warriors,” and shouldn’t be treated as per medical norms.

“There is some associated risk," Cerynik said. "When you look at clinical literature, a lot of that is on the average human being and the ‘weekend warrior.’ That’s very different than a high-performance athlete. You don’t see Achilles ruptures much in endurance athletes.

"You don’t even see it honestly all that much in the NFL. It happens, but not the same frequency. Why is this more frequent than it used to be? That’s really the question that people should be addressing.”

Should the NBA consider a shorter season in light of all the recent Achilles tears?

For years, athletes have been voicing their concern about the increase in the number of games each year, stressing that the long schedule takes a toll on their bodies. Over the years, the NBA has introduced the NBA Cup and play-in tournament, making the schedule even more demanding.

While revenue and the NBA's traditional 82-game season are important factors in the growing number of games, the well-being of the athletes also needs to be considered.

The increase in season-long injuries this year could prompt the league to trim the regular season. Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum being sidelined for an extended period could inspire major changes.

