"Explaining why he doesn't have rings" - NBA fans troll Russell Westbrook's 'biased' take on triple-double being the coolest thing in basketball

Russell Westbrook shared his "biased" take on triple-doubles during Wednesday's ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Westbrook wasn't being serious, but NBA fans still trolled him online due to his comments amid the 2025 free agency.
Presenting the 2025 Arthur Ashe Courage Award to NBA legend and the original triple-double king, Oscar Robertson, Westbrook joked about his thoughts on the unique statistic. The free agent is the all-time leader in triple-doubles with 2013, though Nikola Jokic is creeping up on him at third with 164.
"I may be biased, but I don't think there's anything cooler in a basketball game (than) to get a triple-double," Westbrook. "Like I said, I may be biased though, but that's just me."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
For those wondering, Oscar Robertson wasn't just a great basketball player on the court. Robertson changed the game by challenging the NBA during his career with an antitrust lawsuit, which led to the creation of free agency. He helped empower the players, not just in basketball, but across all sports.
Still, NBA fans can't let Russell Westbrook slide for his "biased" remarks about triple-doubles. Here are some of the best comments.
One of the biggest criticisms during Russell Westbrook's career is the perceived priority for stats over championships. Westbrook is still chasing his first NBA championship, though he seems content with his status among the greatest players in history.
The former MVP most recently played for the Denver Nuggets, alongside Nikola Jokic. They were close to beating the eventual champions OKC Thunder in the second round before running out of gas in Game 7.
Russell Westbrook remains a free agent weeks into the offseason
Some of the biggest names left in free agency are Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Al Horford. They are veterans with a lot of experience, which could help young teams gain confidence and manage expectations early in their careers.
Westbrook could have stayed in Denver, but he opted out of his contract to become a free agent. He reportedly wants to be closer to home in Los Angeles, though the LA Lakers and LA Clippers are probably not interested in a reunion, as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
One of Westbrook's options is the Sacramento Kings, which is not necessarily closer to Los Angeles but is in California. They recently signed Dennis Schroder, with Malik Monk as backup, so he might not get minutes. The Suns are also named as a possible destination due to their need for a point guard.
Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.