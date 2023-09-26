Exploring how Celtics can beat rivals Heat to Damian Lillard’s signature

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat were two of the early favorites to land Portland Trail Blazers wantaway superstar Damian Lillard. “Dame” eventually named South Beach as his preferred destination. Boston, which gave Jaylen Brown a supermax extension and signed Kristaps Porzingis to a new deal, may still be in contention for Lillard, though. The Celtics' offer could trump what Miami has prepared to acquire Lillard.

Shams Charania reported in August that the Heat were willing to package three to four first-round picks, a potential draft swap and Tyler Herro. Miami could also involve a third team to get another first-round capital for Herro before including that pick in a potential Lillard trade.

Just a few days ago, Marc J. Spears wrote this for ESPN regarding the Damian Lillard situation:

“The Heat offered a trade package that included sharpshooter Tyler Herro and two first-round picks, a source said.”

Based on those two rumored offers that the Miami Heat are enticing the Portland Trail Blazers with, the Boston Celtics could do better. Kevin O’Connor of “The Ringer” reported (via Basketball on X):

“The Celtics can trade up to four first-round picks, two in '24, one in '26, one in 2030. They have eight second-round picks they can deal in the future. I don't think the offer is better than what the Raptors could do or what some other teams can do, but I do think it's better than what the Heat could do. And that's the interesting thing here.”

Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has reportedly been infuriated with the way the Celtics have handled his elbow injury. Boston might make him part of a deal to get Damian Lillard.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics have battled each other in three of the past four Eastern Conference championships. Whichever of them lands “Dame Time” will be huge favorites to play in the NBA Finals.

Will the Boston Celtics go all-in for Damian Lillard just to prevent the Miami Heat from acquiring the superstar guard?

The Boston Celtics gave Jaylen Brown a five-year, $288.2 million extension this summer. In June next year, Jayson Tatum will be eligible to sign a staggering five-year, $318 million deal.

Next season, Damian Lillard will earn $45.6 million, $48.7 million for 2024-25 and $58.5 million for 2025-26. For the final year of his contract, he gets a mouthwatering $63.2 million during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Celtics could get away next season with Tatum, Brown and Lillard in the lineup. They will be the favorites to add banner #18 to the rafters and break a tie with the LA Lakers for most championships in NBA history.

The 2024-25 season, though, will be brutal for the Celtics due to the new CBA. Boston is almost guaranteed to be way above the second tax apron if the team still has the star trio on the roster. The penalties, when they cross that threshold, are crippling. Boston could retain that “Big Three” but they will be in big trouble in filling out their roster with quality role players.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made several shrewd decisions over the past two years. Trading for or staying away from Damian Lillard could define his executive career for the Cs.