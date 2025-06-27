"Exploring all options": LeBron James' ex-teammate confirms NBA return after Israel stint 

Patrick Beverley has been playing in Israel since his last NBA foray in 2024 with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, he announced he will be returning to the NBA for one last run after tearing it up in the Israeli league.

Answering a fan’s request on X/Twitter, Beverley, who was a teammate of some of the biggest NBA stars, such as LeBron James, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo during his career, said he is looking at all possible opportunities to return to the league as soon as next season:

“Looking at all options as we speak. we def going back to NBA next season.”

Beverley has been playing for Tel Aviv in Israel in the past season. He led the team to a bridesmaid finish in the Israeli championship before leaving the team in February.

Before going to Israel, he last played with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 season, where he averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The Bucks were his seventh team in 12 seasons after getting drafted No. 42 in the 2009 draft by the LA Lakers.

Beverley was known for his defensive brilliance, becoming a three-time All-Defensive team member in his career. However, he was also known for his controversial antics on the court.

If he returns to an NBA team, Beverley will likely be expected to play a veteran role and mentor younger players.

Patrick Beverley details what he is doing to make an NBA comeback

Patrick Beverley has been doing everything he can to make it back to the NBA. On his “Pat Bev Pod” podcast, he detailed the steps he has taken to recreate a bridge back to the league following his stint in Israel.

"I hit a couple GM's, a couple coaches...I said listen, just invite me to training camp. I don't need no favors...just invite me to training camp, I'll do the rest," Beverley said in May.

Beverley also expressed that he missed the NBA:

"I'm making my entrance back to the NBA next year, I miss it."

Currently, his NBA career stats show a solid run in the league, averaging 8.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 3.4 apg in 666 games played, with 518 starts.

