Exploring why Trail Blazers are better off landing Tyler Herro than OG Anunoby in potential Damian Lillard trade

This offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves with a franchise-altering decision. After spending over a decade with the organization, Damian Lillard has requested a trade.

While Lillard has made it clear he wants to play for the Miami Heat, other teams have contacted the Portland Trail Blazers about the star guard. The Toronto Raptors have been one of the more common names in recent reports.

Looking at these two teams, the Blazers have two young players they could center a trade package around. Those being Tyler Herro and OG Anunoby. Both players have a lot to bring to the table, but one makes more sense a trade piece than the other.

For starters, both players are nearing their primes and put up big numbers. Herro is coming off a strong season with the Miami Heat, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. As for Anunoby, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Raptors last season.

The main difference between these two players is their contracts. Herro is locked up long-term as he gets ready to begin his four-year rookie contract extension. Anunobody on the other hand isn't under team control for much longer. After this season, he has a player option that he will likely decline. With the fear of him entering free agency a year early, he is a gamble to trade for.

Tyler Herro makes more sense for Trail Blazers than OG Anunoby

From a fit perspective, OG Anunoby is better for the Portland Trail Blazers. That said, when it comes to a Damian Lillard trade, Tyler Herro makes more sense as a trade piece.

As they prepare to move on from their franchise pillar, the Blazers need to start looking towards the future. It might cause problems in the short term, but Herro is a player putting up All-Star level numbers and is signed through the next four seasons.

Even if the Blazers don't want to keep Herro, he is still an asset for them. Since he's under contract, they could flip him down the road to bring in more pieces. This will then allow them to fully clear the way for young players like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

There is no denying that Anunoby is one of the best two-way forwards in the NBA right now. However, this is something that hurts the Blazers in terms of trade value. As a highly sought out player, there is a strong chance he enters free agency early to secure a larger contract.

The Portland Trail Blazers have one chance to get this trade right. Trading Lillard for a possible one-year rental is a gamble a small-market team cannot afford to make.