Explosive leaked audio allegedly exposes LeBron James' clash with Kobe Bryant over wild shot selection during the 2008 Olympic Finals

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are two of the greatest players to ever play basketball. The two led Team USA or what is more popularly known as the “Redeem Team” to victory in the 2008 Olympics.

In the finals of the said tournament in Beijing, China, the Americans took on an experienced and talented Spain squad led by Pau Gasol. James, Bryant and crew engaged the Spaniards in a nip-and-tuck affair throughout the game.

The intensity and pressure of the game were evident in what could be an exchange between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. In the clip where Bryant took a shot from way behind the arc, “King James” exclaimed:

“Watch the shots that you’re taking, motherf**ker!!! Drive that b**ch!”

The video doesn’t show for certain if James’ comments were directed at Bryant. There was a gap between the missed shot and his emphatic words.

Moments later, the then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar also urged Team USA to sustain their their aggressiveness on defense:

“We got three team fouls. We’re okay. Let’s talk! We got three team fouls.”

The second exchange was clearly between LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and the rest of Team USA players on the floor. Bryant even gave a thumbs up to James’ urge to keep their foot on the gas in defense.

“KB24” has always been seen as the alpha in the 2008 USA basketball team. “King James,” as great as he is on the basketball court, is viewed as having a more laid back personality.

Based on the viral clip, though, James is about as demanding and as dominant as Kobe Bryant to their teammates.

LeBron James won his first major basketball competition with Kobe Bryant and Team USA

LeBron James had just finished his fifth season in the NBA when he returned to play for Team USA in the Olympics. The “Chosen One” was part of the 2004 squad alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Tim Duncan and others that finished with the bronze that year.

Both as a member of the national team and as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers, James hadn’t won the top prize yet at that time.

Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, was already a three-time champion with the LA Lakers, who just lost the 2008 NBA Finals to eternal rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Among the members of the “Redeem Team,” only Bryant and Tayshaun Prince had already lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy. Prince did it with the 2004 Detroit Pistons after beating the Shaq-Kobe Lakers in the finals.

In 2008, LeBron James finally broke through when Team USA won the gold at the expense of Spain. It was first major basketball title as he still couldn’t find success in the NBA.

The Americans repeated as champions in 2012 with both LBJ and Bryant back for another tour of duty. Coincidentally, James also won his first NBA championship that year with the Miami Heat.