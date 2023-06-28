"If anything I'm giving him praise"- Jalen Hood-Schifino clarifies his comments on LeBron James after calling him 'old'

LA Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino received a lot of heat after calling LeBron James old. Fans on social media didn't hold back by roasting Jalen for his remarks. Hood-Schifino then posted on his Instagram stories to clarify what he meant by his comments.

Jalen Hood-Schifino reassured everyone that he meant no disrespect with his statement about LeBron James. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside one of the greatest basketball players of all time in the upcoming season. Jalen further emphasized that his remark about LeBron being old was more of a compliment than an insult, highlighting James' incredible achievements at his age.

"I would never disrespect LeBron," Hood-Schifino said. "He's one of the best players to ever play this game & I'm blessed to be able to play along side him! If anything I'm giving him praise for what he's doing at his age."

Looking at Old Man LeBron James' season performances

Although already 38 years old, LeBron James continues to shock the basketball world with his undying will to continue playing the sport he loves. While the "Superman" nickname has been associated with the likes of Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron is a deserving recipient of that title.

After playing in his 20th season, James is still one of the best players in the NBA today. Last season, "King" James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. In terms of his scoring average last year, LBJ was able to outdo his previous figures from 2010-2021. The last time LeBron had a better scoring average was in the 2021-22 season when he scored 30.3 ppg at the age of 37.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, the last time LeBron averaged at least 30 points per game was back in the 2007-08 season when he was only 23 years old. Being able to replicate the numbers 14 years later is unheard of.

However, LBJ is already showing signs of aging, especially last season. Bron takes more jump shots these days rather than forcing the ball inside for an and-one opportunity. Without a doubt, James is still capable of taking it strong to the hoop, but he can no longer do it on a regular basis since his body is now more prone to injuries.

Nonetheless, despite these challenges, LeBron James continues to defy the limits of time. Fans are encouraged to appreciate his greatness while they still can, as his career in the league is gradually nearing its end.

