"F*ck wrong with Antman?": Rapper Cam'ron drops diss track aimed at Anthony Edwards' 'receipt' wearing Luka Doncic's jersey 

As he gets ready to release his first signature shoe, Anthony Edwards takes shots at multiple critics in his Adidas commercial. After hearing his name dropped, rapper Cam'ron decided to respond to the All-Star guard.

On "It Is What It Is," Cam'ron didn't hold back on Edwards mentioning him and put together an entire diss track aimed at the rising superstar. To add more fuel to the fire, Cam'ron donned a Luka Doncic jersey while performing the song.

"F*** wrong with Ant man?" Cam'ron said. "Gave him his props, homie got love from me. New commercial, y'all ain't got love for me?"

Cam'ron wore the Doncic jersey as an added dig for how things went down in the playoffs. After reaching the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

What did Anthony Edwards say that led to this response from Cam'ron?

In the Adidas commercial, Anthony Edwards is getting shots with a ticketing machine next to him. When asked what it was for, the Minnesota Timberwolves star said it was for receipts.

As Edwards continues getting shots up, the machine starts spitting out old posts about him. The first was a comment from longtime NBA star Carmelo Anthony. He asked if Edwards was ready to take on the mantle of being the face of the league. Throughout the postseason, this was a debate that was had on multiple occasions.

Anthony Edwards didn't have much of a response to Anthony's comment, but things were a little different with Cam'ron. The rapper's "receipt" came out next, claiming Edwards is an All-Star but not a superstar. He did not mince his words when responding to this remark.

"F*** buddy," Edwards said.

Following his play this season, many would agree that Edwards has earned the title of superstar. At 22, he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Edwards put the league on notice in round one, averaging 31 points per game while also guarding the Phoenix Suns' top stars. On top of this, the Timberwolves ousted the Denver Nuggets in seven games, whom many projected as the team to beat in the West.

Minnesota posted the league's best defense this year, but they wouldn't have made it far without Edwards' offensive capabilities. He led the charge on a nightly basis as the Timberwolves battled their way to the conference finals.

Even though Edwards was unable to get his team to the NBA Finals, he still proved he was going to be one of the league's top players for years to come.