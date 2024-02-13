"F*** out of here": Tensions flare in alleged leaked audio in Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson’s altercation

Tensions were high on Sunday, Feb. 11, when Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson got overly physical with each other. During the fourth quarter of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, Brown pushed Robinson to the ground after the Heat forward tried defending the Celtics star off the ball. Robinson was furious with Brown's actions and the two players got into a heated argument.

An NBA content creator known as LegendZ Productions uploaded a clip on Twitter containing the leaked audio of the argument between Brown and Robinson. In the video, the content creator provided captions for everyone to decipher what the two players said to each other during the altercation.

"What the f**k is your problem," Robinson said to Brown after getting shoved to the ground. "Why did you do that s**t? Don't do that s**t. F**k out of here!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, Jaylen Brown was called for a Flagrant Foul One for potentially injuring Duncan Robinson during the play. Brown was also called for a technical foul for pushing Robinson. Despite clearly expressing his frustrations, Robinson wasn't called for any violations.

Celtics vs Heat recap: Boston secured the win despite Jaylen Brown nearly costing them the match

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

Visiting the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, the Boston Celtics earned a hard-fought victory on Sunday night. The Celtics secured a 110-106 win, with Jayson Tatum, Kristpas Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown leading the charge. All three players had 20+ points accompanied by other solid figures.

Tatum carried the Celtics with a double-double performance, adding 26 points and 10 rebounds. He nearly came up with a tripled-double after dishing nine assists. Kristaps Porzingis had an efficient game as well after nearly putting up a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds. Porzingis was also solid on defense after swatting a couple of shots.

As for Jaylen Brown, he nearly finished the game with a double-double, with 20 points and nine rebounds. However, given that he almost got himself ejected from the game after getting into an altercation with Duncan Robinson, he would've potentially cost Boston the match.

The Heat managed to keep the game within reach the entire time. Tyler Herro had a solid game with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Then Bam Adebayo had a double-double performance of his own, adding 22 points and 13 rebounds. Despite Jimmy Butler's absence, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, and Terry Rozier all stepped up to help Miami try to knock down the top team in the East.

All that said, Brown's potential ejection might've shifted the momentum of the game given how close the matchup was. Fortunately, the Boston Celtics survived and pushed their win streak to four games.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!