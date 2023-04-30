"F**k" - Erik Spoelstra reacts as Jimmy Butler rolls his ankle in Game 1

Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle in Game 1 of the Miami Heat's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the New York Knicks. The six-time All-Star went down midway through the fourth quarter of the Heat's 108-101 victory. While he was able to remain in the game, cameras caught Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra looking worried before reacting with a one word expletive, stating:

"F**k"

Check out Erik Spoelstra's reaction to Jimmy Butler's injury below:

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork “F**k”



— Spo on Jimmy Butler injury “F**k” — Spo on Jimmy Butler injury https://t.co/zv2PqpzeAC

The Heat were leading 95-92 at the time of Butler's injury and the star was able to limp to the free throw line and knock down both to extend the lead to five.

ESPN @espn Jimmy Butler limped to the free throw line after rolling his ankle.



He made both. Jimmy Butler limped to the free throw line after rolling his ankle.He made both. https://t.co/Obfa4NBqEC

Miami's star forward remained in the game until they were able to put the Knicks away. While Butler did not leave the game, he did appear to be bothered by the injury as he hobbled up and down the court afterwards.

While it is unclear if the ankle injury will persist throughout the series, Butler's status will likely be monitored over the coming days. He finished Game 1 with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 8-16 from the field and 9-11 from the free-throw line. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday evening, giving Butler just over 48 hours to heal his injury.

How has Jimmy Butler performed in the postseason?

If Jimmy Butler is unable to suit up in Game 2, it will be a big blow to the Miami Heat's chances of taking a 2-0 series lead. Butler has averaged 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.5% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 72.9% from the free-throw line.

His strong play led the Heat to a 4-1 series victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who finished the regular season with the NBA's best record. Butler averaged 37.6 points per game while shooting 59.7% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range and 70.8% from the free-throw line during the first-round matchup.

Butler outscored each of his teammates by at least 20.0 points per game in the first round. Bam Adebayo, who ranked second on the Heat in scoring during the series, averaged just 17.4 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. If the six-time All-Star is unable to suit up, Miami's offense, which finished the regular season ranked last in scoring, will need someone to step up in a big fashion.

