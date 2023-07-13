“F*k it, I gonna live with his a*” – Dennis Rodman reveals Mark Cuban handing out $100,000 to get furniture for his mansion

After helping the Chicago Bulls complete a three-peat, Dennis Rodman bounced around the NBA before retiring. His final stop came in 2000, when he suited up in 12 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

During a recent appearance on "Vlad TV," Dennis Rodman talked about his arrival in Dallas. When he needed somewhere to live, Mark Cuban offered the future Hall of Famer his home. On top of letting him live at his home, Cuban also gave Rodman $100,000 to buy whatever furniture he wanted.

"He wanted me to live with him he said you ain't going nowhere you're gonna come live with me I'm like I am all right shit ... f**k it I gonna live with his ass."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He said well here's a hundred thousand dollars go buy all the furniture you want, okay, what? he said go buy all the stuff that you wanted, here's 100 thousand dollars."

In his brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Rodman averaged 2.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Dennis Rodman has shaky relationship with Mark Cuban

Things might have started out good between Rodman and Mark Cuban, but it didn't end well. When the former Chicago Bulls star was quickly released, he felt there were bigger powers at play. Mainly that the NBA higher ups forced Cuban's hand as he was getting ready to become owner.

“If it’s not a personal thing, then it’s the NBA, saying if you don’t get rid of Dennis Rodman, then you’re not going to be an owner,” Rodman said. “I think it’s an injustice because I’m me, Dennis Rodman. I haven’t done anything wrong. I thought I was doing a good job. I thought I lived up to my expectations. I don’t get it. I really don’t get it. I get the short end of the stick every ... time. What am I doing wrong?”

In the end Rodman left feeling used and blackballed. He was once a key piece of championship teams for the Bulls and Detroit Pistons. But in the end, he was used just because he was a popular name in the league.

“I got used again,” Rodman said. “It’s like being blackballed. I’ve done so much for this league and people want to see me play. ... I don’t get it.”

Despite how his career ended, Rodman was still inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes