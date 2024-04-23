"GOATS don't do that:" LA fans in complete mess after LeBron James' ill-advised 3 leads to Nuggets win

LeBron James wore the Superman cape in the fourth quarter in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. “King James” almost single-handedly dragged the LA Lakers to a stunning road win over the defending champs. Had he made a wide-open 3-pointer with 13.6 seconds to go, the series would have been tied before it shifted to Los Angeles.

Jamal Murray evened the score at 99 when he drained a 15-footer over James’ outstretched arms. The following possession, it was the four-time MVP’s turn to try and inflict hurt on the Nuggets. He shook off the defense of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before collecting himself to launch a 3-point. With no defender within five feet of him, the NBA’s all-time career points leader shot it wide right.

Basketball fans promptly reacted to the LA Lakers superstar's crucial miss:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"James [brick] wide open 3 goats don't do that"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan was inevitably dragged into the equation by one fan:

“Would Jordan have made that shot and closed the deal? You bet! LeBron is a playoff choker!”

Another fan had to spell out what James’ fan base is feeling right now:

“Lebron fans in shambles”

As always there’s someone who can point out the big picture:

“There you go and I called it. LeBron is the reason they were still in it at the end. Just appreciate that man”

If somebody had the right to take that shot, it would have to be LeBron James. He was on fire in the fourth quarter and made just back-to-back 3-pointers past the midway point of the said period. It was the most open look James had in the entire game so he had to take it.

Laker fans should know their team would caved in without LeBron James

LeBron James’ decision to hoist that 23-footer was likely ill-advised considering that it was a tied game when the Lakers had possession. With 29.4 seconds remaining, he could have gone for a higher-percentage shot. The Denver Nuggets had trouble stopping his inside forays so he might have driven to the rim instead. But, without anyone within five feet of him, the opportunity was too tempting so he took it.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers, though, would have been left behind if not for James playing arguably his best basketball against the Nuggets. They might not have had the chance at all if he hadn’t put on the Superman cape to start the fourth quarter.

LeBron James' stellar play wasn't just on offense. He had several game-changing stops that might have been toasted had the LA Lakers managed to hold on.

James likely doesn't have any regrets taking the 3-pointer. He will live with it just as he has had for some other missed shots bigger than the one in Game 2 against Denver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback