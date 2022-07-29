"F**k, no. I'm not coming there" - 5x All-Star turned down a chance to join the Warriors after being recruited by Draymond Green last offseason

Draymond Green tried to bring DeMar DeRozan to the Golden State Warriors last season. Green recruited the five-time All-Star to come and join the Warriors to win a championship. DeRozan eventually decided to sign with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State won the title.

DeRozan was a guest on a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast. He spoke about Green's efforts last offseason, which went from just checking in on him to daily recruiting. At the end of the day, DeRozan agreed to join the Bulls, with the San Antonio Spurs arranging a sign-and-trade deal.

"The conversation turned to 'Come to the Warriors' and you were like, 'F**k, no. I'm not coming there. I'm not coming to play with y'all,'" Green said.

It was very interesting for DeRozan, who almost became a member of the LA Lakers last summer. The deal fell through, which put the 32-year-old old in a bad place. He began questioning himself and the process of free agency.

"I started to question myself, like, 'Where am I going now? What player am I going to be?'" DeRozan said. "Big names usually sign on the first day or two. I went into free agency with such a question mark. Was I going to go somewhere on a one-year deal, was I going to take the minimum?"

At the end of the day, DeRozan signed a three-year, $82 million deal with the Bulls.

He also had the best season of his career, averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He was in the MVP conversation throughout the season, but the Bulls faltered down the stretch into the playoffs.

Will Draymond Green get a new contract from the Warriors?

Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan got his bag last summer, but will his good friend Draymond Green get his this offseason or next year? Green is eligible to sign a max extension worth $162 million early next month. However, it seems like the Warriors are not interested in giving him that kind of money.

According to Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green will explore free agency next summer if he does not get a max deal. The four-time All-Star believes that he deserves the money and could get it from another NBA team.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe



They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.



✍🏽 with



theathletic.com/3452144/2022/0… Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications.They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.✍🏽 with @anthonyVslater Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications. They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.✍🏽 with @anthonyVslater theathletic.com/3452144/2022/0… https://t.co/bxzZrQFSac

The Warriors have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, which will carry into next year. Green is not the only extension eligible player on their roster. Klay Thompson is also due for one, along with Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole has until October to sign his rookie max deal or he becomes a restricted free agent next offseason.

The ideal scenario for the Warriors is to re-sign Green and Thompson to discounted deals. Wiggins and Poole are younger players who could be part of the next generation of the Dubs dynasty. However, Steph Curry will likely be unhappy if one or two of "Big 3" decides to leave Golden State.

