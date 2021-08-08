"F**k outta here!": Jayson Tatum jokingly responds to Kevin Durant taunting him about Boston Celtics' problems this year

The men's USA basketball team featuring the likes of Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum won the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics basketball tournament on Saturday.

The Americans defeated France 87-82. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points for the USA, while Jayson Tatum produced another scintillating display off the bench, recording 19 points.

Tatum's Boston Celtics faced Durant's Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics lost that series 1-4. The two teams are in a very different position, though, ahead of next season. The Nets look like the better team after their solid start to the offseason. They acquired Patty Mills, re-signed Blake Griffin and have also reached an agreement to sign an extension with Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are yet to make a big-name acquisition in the offseason. They have been linked with making moves for the likes of Bradley Beal in the past, but it doesn't seem realistic at the moment, with Beal expected to stay with the Washington Wizards.

Kevin Durant trolls Boston Celtics on their problems for the upcoming season as Jayson Tatum gives a hilarious reaction

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

After the medal ceremony, players from the USA, Australia and France got together for a while as they celebrated their respective wins in the 2021 Olympics. All teams have a plethora of NBA players, who were seen bonding with each other.

Kevin Durant took the opportunity to greet his newest Brooklyn Nets' teammate Patty Mills in the process. While recording an Instagram live video, Durant was seen taunting Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and star player Jayson Tatum about their problems for next season.

Tatum did not shy away from giving a response and hilariously responded saying "get the f*** outta here."

The Eastern Conference is looking stronger than ever, with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks all making quality additions to their roster in the offseason. It remains to be seen how the Boston Celtics plan to overturn their underwhelming approach to free agency to build a competitive roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava