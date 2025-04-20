"F**k s**t up" - Russell Westbrook keeps it real on his role against Clippers

Russell Westbrook made key plays on both ends to help the Denver Nuggets beat his former team, the LA Clippers, 112-110 in overtime on Saturday. Westbrook sealed the win with a crucial defensive stop late in the extra period. The defensive play led to two Nikola Jokic free throws that put the Nuggets ahead 112-107 with 6.1 seconds to go.

After the game, the former MVP talked discussed the play and his role in the series against the Clippers:

"I know that play. They have a dynamic roller with (Ivica Zubac), great cutters and guys that catch lobs. My job is to be able to be the low man and find ways to, excuse my language, f**k s**t up."
As they have all season, the Denver Nuggets relied on Russell Westbrook’s spark off the bench. He scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Despite the LA Clippers brazenly sagging off him, Westbrook’s confidence never wavered. He maintained controlled aggressiveness and made his former team pay in the end.

Westbrook also contributed eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. He sniffed out the play that might have kept the Clippers in the game and helped his team rally from a 15-point first-half deficit to grab a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 will be on Monday in the Mile High City, where the Nuggets hope to stay unbeaten.

Nikola Jokic believes in Russell Westbrook’s unshakeable confidence

Nikola Jokic whipped a pass to Russell Westbrook late in the fourth quarter as the LA Clippers sent a triple-team at him. Westbrook drained a corner 3-pointer to give the Denver Nuggets a 98-96 lead. The two would combine in overtime to push their team to the finish line.

Asked if Westbrook’s Game 1 performance would give the point guard more confidence, Jokic responded:

“His confidence? I think he has the most confidence of anyone in this.”

The Clippers tried to use that confidence against Westbrook in Game 1. Although it backfired, they will test him again on Monday. Nikola Jokic is not worried about what the opponent will try. He trusts the former MVP to do what is needed to win.

