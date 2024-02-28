"F**k that, that ain’t your call" - Russell Westbrook furiously provokes NBA referee to call technical on him in alleged leaked audio

LA Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the most vocal players in the league. He has confronted fellow players, officials and even fans when he deems fit. Against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Westbrook once again got into it with one of the game's officiating crew.

A clip from the Clippers-Kings game was posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Westbrook allegedly argues with a referee who chose not to blow his whistle.

Westbrook was quite animated as he argued with the officials and could be heard hurling profane language at him. However, this did not help the point guard's case. Here is how the alleged argument took place.

"Make the call, you're right there!" Westbrook yelled at the official.

He berated the referee for not calling a foul on Davion Mitchell while defending Westbrook during a drive. A foul was still called on the play, but it wasn't the referee who was closest and had the best view of the foul who called it, which triggered Westbrook's frustration.

The referee responded by asking him how many whistles he wanted.

"F*** that, that ain't your call," Westbrook responded to the referee.

The back and forth continued when the referee seemingly asked if he wanted all three officials to blow their whistles on the foul. Westbrook kept arguing with the referee, telling him to make the call, perhaps since he was the closest official to the action when it happened.

"F*** is wrong with you? You didn't see that s***?" Westbrook asked.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers were given a near-equal amount of fouls against the Sacramento Kings

The referees seemed to be calling Sunday's game between the LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings quite evenly in terms of the number of personal fouls called.

The Kings had 15 personal fouls called on them, led by Domantas Sabonis with four. De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell had three apiece, while Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter each had two. The 15th foul belonged to Trey Lyles. All in all, the Clippers ended up shooting 20 free throw attempts.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were called for 14 personal fouls. James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis had three each, while Amir Coffey had two. Russell Westbrook, Terance Mann and Norman Powell each had one foul. The Kings ended up taking 22 free throws throughout the game.

The Kings did end up dominating the Clippers 123-107, with Russell Westbrook scoring eight points on an inefficient 3-for-10 shooting clip. However, he was still a net positive for his team as he was the only player with a positive +/- rating at +10.