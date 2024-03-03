"F*k is wrong with you n**a" - Jalen Green allegedly caught trash-talking Bradley Beal in leaked audio during Suns vs Rockets

Jalen Green dominated the Phoenix Suns on the court. The 22-year-old scored 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting in the Houston Rockets 118-109 win in Phoenix on Saturday night. However, the game took an intense turn when Green got in a small tussle with Bradley Beal. Now audio has leaked from the exchange on social media.

During the game, Green allegedly initiated some trash talk towards Beal, eventually leading to a physical altercation. In the leaked clip, Green can be seen repeatedly taunting Beal, blocking one of his shots and defiantly shouting "hell no." This escalated tensions, and Beal responded with a shove, prompting Green to respond with an explicit retort.

“F**k is wrong with you n***a”, Green allegedly said in the clip.

The two were separated before things escalated. However, during the scuffle, the Rockets forward also committed a hard foul on Devin Booker, Beal, in his first game back from a hamstring injury, received two technical fouls and was ejected, while Green remained in the game with one technical foul.

The two teams had some run-ins in their previous game when Phoenix beat Houston 110-105 on Thursday. Booker and Rockets forward Cam Whitmore got in a brief altercation. Both were given technical fouls. Alperen Sengun was also tossed for arguing with the refs.

Jalen Green leads Rockets to win in Phoenix

Jalen Green was the key factor in the Rockets upset win in Phoenix on Saturday. He scored 34 points and hit 6-of-12 from 3-point range. Green scored 17 in each half. Alongside him, Fred VanVleet added 24 points as the Rockets backcourt outplayed Phoenix’s loaded guards.

Devin Booker left the game in the second half after rolling his ankle when he stepped on his teammate Royce O’Neale’s foot. O’Neale also injured his ankle on the play. Bradley Beal was ejected in the third quarter after going after Jalen Green. The injuries did not end there. Jusuf Nurkic also left the game with a neck sprain.

Booker finished with 24 points and Beal left with seven. The Suns lineup losses hurt their chances to beat Houston for a second straight time.

Houston was able to endure 30 points from Kevin Durant. The Suns struggled shooting just 38.6 percent from the field. Phoenix also turned the ball over 11 times in the loss.

On the other side, Alperen Sengun posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Houston controlled the game for most of the contest. Phoenix fought back to cut the lead to 99-98 midway through the fourth quarter. VanVleet shut down the rally with a clutch 3-pointer.

Phoenix sits in sixth place in the West and is currently in playoff safety outside of the play-in tournament. Houston is struggling to stay in the race for play-in. They are six games back of tenth in 12th place.