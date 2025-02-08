"F*k wrong with this n*a talking all that s*t?" - Anthony Edwards' brutally trashing Dillon Brooks after tough shot caught on cam

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards made sure to let Houston Rockets enforcer Dillon Brooks have it in their lively and physical back-and-forth on Thursday in Minneapolis.

In a leaked in-game audio shared on X (formerly Twitter), 'Ant-Man' can be seen and heard giving Brooks. who hounded him all game long, an earful after draining a tough 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Edwards said:

"That n**** booty ... F**K wrong with this n**** talking all that s**t?"

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves had themselves a tough battle against their Western Conference rivals Rockets, which had the Team USA member having rough moments with Brooks.

They, however, had the last laugh, hacking out a 127-114 victory. Edwards was scintillating in the contest, finishing with a game-high 41 points. He also had seven rebounds and six assists while going 5-of-12 from three.

The former top overall pick (2021) out of Georgia also made NBA history in the win, becoming the youngest player at 23 years and 100 days old to hit 1,000 3-pointers, eclipsing the previous record of Devin Booker, who did it at the age of 24 years and 134 days old.

Minnesota also took the head-to-head season series lead over Houston with the win, 2-1, with one more game to play in Clutch City on Feb. 21.

Anthony Edwards calls out Dillon Brooks for "dirty" antics in latest encounter

Anthony Edwards loves the competitor in Dillon Brooks but admits the Houston Rockets enforcer sometimes go overboard with the way he goes about things, and he just had to call him out following their latest encounter.

Brooks roughen up the MInnesota Timberwolves All-Star in their game on Thursday in Minneapolis. Edwards was able to hold his own in leading his team to a 127-114 victory but moved to point out after the "dirty" antics he received from the veteran wing player.

Edwards told reporters after the game:

"He's (Brooks) a competitor. I love the competing part, but all the little slick little dirty s**t... Like he hit me in the face and then I fell, then he like 'How much crying you gonna do?' Like you hit me in my face? ... We can compete all day, we can talk s**t all day but when you get to doing that. It's more than basketball at that point."

With what he had to go through in their victory over Houston, it was little wonder that the win was extra special for Anthony Edwards, who was still fired up when he made his way back to the locker room following the game.

