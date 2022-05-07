"F**k yo mask!" - Jimmy Butler with no mercy for masked Joel Embiid as Miami Heat slip up in Game 3 vs Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler didn't mince words when responding to former teammate Joel Embiid's latest Instagram post following the Philadelphia 76ers' 99-79 win in Game 3.

Embiid returned to the roster on Friday after a two-game absence due to a concussion and orbital fracture.

The Cameroonian big had a mask on as protection to avoid aggravating his orbital injury. He took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself in the mask while adding an inspirational quote as the caption, which read:

"No one cared who I was until I put on the mask"

Butler, who has a great relationship with Embiid from their time as teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers team, posted a hilarious comment under the post:

"f** k yo mask"

With the Philadelphia 76ers winning Game 3 and cutting the Miami Heat's series lead down to 2-1, this Eastern Conference semifinals matchup has taken a new turn.

Embiid's return has bolstered the Sixers' hopes of reviving their season and advancing to the next round. The two sides will play one more game at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday before heading to Florida for Game 5.

Joel Embiid returns to rescue Philadelphia 76ers as Jimmy Butler and company succumb to just their second loss in the playoffs

The Eastern Conference semifinals matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat seemed to be lopsided in favor of the latter due to Joel Embiid's absence.

Jimmy Butler's Miami outplayed Philadelphia in the opening two games of the series as expected. However, they couldn't keep the momentum going in Game 3 following Embiid's return.

Embiid didn't have an MVP-caliber game, but his contribution of 18 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and a block proved to be vital to the Sixers' win.

Embiid's presence also diverted the Heat's defensive attention, allowing Tyrese Maxey (21 points), Danny Green (21 points) and James Harden (17 points) to excel offensively.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I’m glad I voted Embiid for MVP! You take Embiid off this team and the 76ers wouldn’t have even made the Play-In tournament. I hope EVERYONE can see his VALUE right now. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… I’m glad I voted Embiid for MVP! You take Embiid off this team and the 76ers wouldn’t have even made the Play-In tournament. I hope EVERYONE can see his VALUE right now. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…

The Philadelphia 76ers were also active on the defensive end, outrebounding the Miami Heat 44-35 and restricting them to just 35% field goal shooting.

Jimmy Butler tried his best to save the game for his side, bagging 33 points and nine rebounds on 54.5% shooting. However, the rest of the group failed to provide him with any kind of support. Apart from Butler, only Tyler Herro scored in double-digits.

It will be interesting to see how Miami responds as Philadelphia is now at full strength and can cause real problems for them.

