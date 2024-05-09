"F**k you": Josh Hart gives Reggie Miller expletives and New York crowd erupts into chants after grueling battle

During the broadcast of the New York Knicks' huge Game 2 win against the Indiana Pacers, there was a comical incident involving Josh Hart and NBA player-turned-commentator Reggie Miller.

Miller, known for being one of the Knicks' adversaries during his playing days with the Indiana Pacers, was subjected to "F**k you, Reggie" chants from the crowd during the game he was commentating.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the fourth quarter was winding down, Josh Hart approached Miller and humorously informed him about the chants from the New York crowd.

Expand Tweet

“Think they said f**k you. Don’t know if you heard, though,” Hart told Miller.

The entire incident, including the expletives directed at Miller, was audible on the broadcast.

Before the game, Knicks superfan Spike Lee shared a moment with Miller, who played for the Pacers during all six of Indiana's playoff matchups against the Knicks from 1993 to 2000.

One of the most memorable moments from those years occurred during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals, when Miller and Lee engaged in a heated exchange throughout the game.

The game became a part of NBA history as Miller scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, during which he pulled off his now-iconic choking taunt.

Following the game, New York newspapers pointed fingers at Lee for his taunting of Miller during the game, although the Knicks ultimately won the final two games of the series and advanced to the NBA Finals.

Lee had copies of those newspapers framed and had them signed by Miller.

Expand Tweet

Josh Hart tallies huge double-double in Knicks’ Game 2 win

Josh Hart continued to be a key piece for the New York Knicks in Game 2, playing all 48 minutes and recording a monster stat line.

Josh Hart had 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, who outhustled the Pacers to eke out a 130-121 victory and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The two other members of the Knicks’ “Villanova Trio” also had stellar outings. Brunson continued being the Knicks' offensive leader, recording 28 points and five assists in 31 minutes on the court.

Donte DiVincenzo had an offensive explosion, recording 26 points, including six three-pointers, along with five rebounds and four assists.

The Knicks survived injuries to both Brunson and OG Anunoby during the game. Before exiting the game, Anunoby contributed 28 points and was a huge presence on defense, particularly against Pascal Siakam, who struggled when matched up against him, scoring only 14 points on 18 shot attempts.

Knicks Big man Isaiah Hartenstein chipped in 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton notched a playoff career-high 31 points while dishing out nine assists. His substitute off the bench, TJ McConnell, had 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Obi Toppin had a solid outing with 20 points.