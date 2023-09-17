“F**ked with your mom”: Terrence Ross roasts fan on online stream after catching strays

Being an NBA player exposes individuals to severe criticism, and Terrence Ross recently responded hilariously to a fan who wasn't necessarily criticizing him but merely inquiring about his previous team.

While streaming NBA 2k24, Ross fielded questions on various topics. One fan, who seemed unfamiliar with Ross's career, asked him about his prospects of making the playoffs.

“Hey, Terrence Ross. When are you ever gonna make the playoffs?” the fan asked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I went to the playoffs last year,” Ross adamantly said.

Ross has played in 47 games in the playoffs in his career. He played six games for the Phoenix Suns in last year’s playoffs and averaged 3.7 points in 11.5 minutes per game.

Expand Tweet

After that, he was asked if he still liked the Toronto Raptors, his former team.

“Yo, Terrence Ross, do you f**k with the Raptors or what?” another fan inquired.

Ross replied with a provocative comeback:

“F**ked with you moms.”

Where should Terrence Ross play next?

Terrence Ross is still an unrestricted free agent.

Last season, he split his time between the Orlando Magic and the Suns. Over 63 games in the 2022-23 season, he posted averages of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Throughout his NBA career, Ross has tallied career averages of 11.0 points while shooting at a 41.8% clip (36.2% from beyond three), 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

An 11-year NBA veteran, he has appeared in 733 NBA games, which include 187 starts.

His shooting skills and microwave scoring could make him a helpful off-the-bench piece for teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers might consider him as a potential addition, especially if they decide to part ways with James Harden. Ross could fill the scoring void in such a scenario.

It's worth noting that Ross will be 32 years old in the upcoming season, and while his experience and scoring abilities could make him an attractive option for teams in need of firepower, he could be a defensive liability.