"Face of the league": Brazil legend Ronaldinho sporting Jayson Tatum jersey in Survivor Turkey sparks internet frenzy

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum gained international attention in one of the most random ways possible. This happened after one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldinho, was spotted wearing his jersey during an episode of Survivor Turkey.

Ronaldinho, a guest on Survivor All Star Turkey, participated in a volleyball game with other contestants while sporting a Jayson Tatum jersey.

Fans were quick to comment on Ronaldinho wearing Tatum's jersey, with some referring to the Celtics star as the face of the league. Ronaldinho is a recipient of two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Face of the league," a fan posted

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some fans were quick to joke that Ronaldinho would choke in the finals, referencing Jayson Tatum's performance in the 2022 finals. Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.8 rebounds in six games but struggled in Game 6, shooting 33.3%, as his team ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum believes he is the best player in the NBA

Jayson Tatum is undeniably one of the NBA's premier talents, serving as the go-to guy for the Boston Celtics.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Jayson Tatum was asked to name the best player in the NBA. While last year he named Giannis Antetokounmpo, this time he confidently replied:

"Myself."

Tatum expressed his respect for many players in the league, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, all of whom have won MVP awards. However, he said he still thinks he’s the best player.

"I truly do believe every night I step out on the floor that I'm the best player," he said.

"Maybe I've kinda grown into my own in a sense. I'm still young, 25, but it's my seventh year in the league. I'm very confident because I know how hard I work and how much I put into this game. I know how badly I want to be one of the best and how badly I want to win. Why wouldn't I be confident? I know how hard I work."

Tatum's team boasts a league-best record of 43-12, and he has been productive this season, averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

"I love the way that we're playing," Tatum said. "Obviously I love our record, 43-12, but the way that we're playing, the way guys are coexisting together, there's a difference from last year. And we had a really good team last year, but I love where we're at this year compared to last season."

The Celtics will come out of the All-Star break with a game against the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday.