"Face of the league btw": NBA fans mock Jayson Tatum for falling for Ausar Thompson's impressive crossover

Jayson Tatum was mocked by NBA fans following Ausar Thompson's impressive crossover to leave the Boston Celtics superstar hanging. The sequence of play was one of the highlights of the night as the Detroit Pistons handed the defending champions a 117-97 loss at the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

Tatum had a solid game himself, tallying 27 points, six rebounds, and three assists. But the spotlight was on his matchup battle against the Pistons forward and how Tatum was undone by a piece of brilliant play. Here's a quick look at Thompson's moves on Tatum.

One of the fans minced no words:

“face of the league” btw

More responses followed. Another fan focused on Tatum's expression.

"bro took his soul"

The trolling continued:

"Bro entered spectator mode in his own game 😭🔍"

An NBA2K animation comment was thrown in as well.

"Jayson Tatum defending like he got the default 2K animation 💀🎮"

One fan called it the cleanest cross he had ever seen.

"That was the cleanest cross over I have ever seen"

A crisp adjective came in from one of the fans.

"this is embarrassing"

On the game front, Thompson's defense proved to be a handful for Boston. The rest of the Celtics did their best in Jaylen Brown's absence with Derrick White and Payton Pritchard propping up 18 points each. But it wasn't enough to put up a fight.

Jayson Tatum reveals why the Celtics wanted to badly exact payback on the Raptors

Ahead of their forgettable game against Detroit, the Celtics torched the Toronto Raptors 111-101 at the Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 25. When asked about the win, Jayson Tatum revealed that the side was looking for payback after going down to the Toronto side earlier this season.

"We wanted this one. Last time, they celebrated and [expletive] when they beat us, that’s to be expected, came here with a chip on our shoulders and found a way to win this game."

Tatum, a 6x NBA All-Star finished the game with 19 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. His elite playmaking had a major impact in the first half as he dished out nine assists before halftime. Now, the ugly loss to the Pistons overshadows the quality win from earlier.

The Celtics are still one of the teams to beat in the league this season. They are 42-17 in the East and only the third team to get past the 40-win mark so far. Jayson Tatum and Boston will look to regroup when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home next.

